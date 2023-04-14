Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theatre Project Presents I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY

Performances run April 14 - 16 as part of the IN Series.

Apr. 14, 2023  
"I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY," by John Adams, Texts by June Jordan, runs April 14 - 16 as part of the IN Series. This new production of composer John Adams and poet June Jordan's seminal collaboration I WAS LOOKING AT THE CEILING AND THEN I SAW THE SKY is presented by the Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston Street in Baltimore, and is directed by Timothy Nelson with musical direction by Emily Baltzer and Dave Chavez featuring Judy Yannini, Daniel J. Smith and Shana Oshiro.

This production is the first new staging of the work since its premiere recording with Broadway legend Audra McDonald. Called by its creators a "song-play", CEILING/ SKY blends America's popular music styles with searching poetry of love and the leaning towards justice, while telling the story of seven mix-matched souls that find themselves thrown together during the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

This luminous work takes its title from one of the survivors of that disaster, its music from America's most important living composer, and its text from a poet of uncompromising insistence on beauty. In it, love reveals that there is more to us than what we have come to believe.

Showtimes are
April 14 @ 7:30pm
April 15 @ 7:30pm
April 16 @ 3pm

Tickets:
General Admission: $30
Students: $20




