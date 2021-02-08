The Olney Home Hour Returns For Valentine's Day

"The Olney Home Hour" an online revue of songs, sketches, and reflections on a monthly theme, returns this week on Friday, February 12 with "Seasons of Love" at 8:00 pm, streaming for free on Facebook, YouTube and the Olney Theatre Center blog.

The episode's guest host will be Alan Muraoka, who directed OTC's production of South Pacific in 2018, but is more widely known as "Alan" the friendly proprietor of Hooper's General Store on Sesame Street, for the past twenty years.

In addition to performing on the long-running children's show, Muraoka was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for co-directing the television special, "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special." Muraoka will be joined by the Olney Home Hour ensemble featuring Jessica Lauren Ball (Cabaret), Jay Frisby (Miss You Like Hell), Eleasha Gamble (Mary Stuart), and Bobby Smith (Elf).

The prior episode, "Seasons of Joy," hosted by William Michals in December, is still available to view online here.