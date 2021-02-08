Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Olney Home Hour Returns For Valentine's Day

The revue returns this week on Friday, February 12.

Feb. 8, 2021  

"The Olney Home Hour" an online revue of songs, sketches, and reflections on a monthly theme, returns this week on Friday, February 12 with "Seasons of Love" at 8:00 pm, streaming for free on Facebook, YouTube and the Olney Theatre Center blog.

The episode's guest host will be Alan Muraoka, who directed OTC's production of South Pacific in 2018, but is more widely known as "Alan" the friendly proprietor of Hooper's General Store on Sesame Street, for the past twenty years.

In addition to performing on the long-running children's show, Muraoka was recently nominated for an NAACP Image Award for co-directing the television special, "The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special." Muraoka will be joined by the Olney Home Hour ensemble featuring Jessica Lauren Ball (Cabaret), Jay Frisby (Miss You Like Hell), Eleasha Gamble (Mary Stuart), and Bobby Smith (Elf).

The prior episode, "Seasons of Joy," hosted by William Michals in December, is still available to view online here.

The Olney Home Hour Returns For Valentine's Day


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Standby T-Shirt
Baby Onesie
BroadwayWorld Tote bag


Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories   Shows
Way Off Broadway Announces Change to Spring Production Photo

Way Off Broadway Announces Change to Spring Production

BWW Blog: My Top 5 Most Influential Musical Quotes Photo

BWW Blog: My Top 5 Most Influential Musical Quotes

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces Return of Broadway to Baltimore With HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS Photo

The Hippodrome Theatre Announces Return of Broadway to Baltimore With HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS & More

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Daniil Trifonov In Solo Recital Of Szymanowsk Photo

Shriver Hall Concert Series Presents Pianist Daniil Trifonov In Solo Recital Of Szymanowski, Debussy, And Brahms


More Hot Stories For You

  • Villages Musical Theater Announces Variety Show BACK TO OUR FUTURE
  • The Ensemble Company Presents Central Florida Premiere of Topher Payne's PERFECT ARRANGEMENT
  • The Ultimate VanHalen Experience COMPLETELY UNCHAINED to Head to Athens Theatre
  • The Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Susan Egan THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Live in Concert