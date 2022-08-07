The Milburn Stone Theatre Presents PIPPIN Beginning This Week

The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is prepared to kick off the 2022/2023 season with the show that won Bob Fosse the Tony award for Best Direction of a Musical, Pippin! Pippin lit up Broadway way back in 1972 to much acclaim, including winning several Tony Awards including Best Actor, Choreography Direction, Scenic and Lighting Design. The popular revival of Pippin was the winner of the 2013 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, along with Best Actress, Best Featured Actress and Best Direction.

Pippin is about the heir to the Frankish throne, where the young prince is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. Pippin seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

"We're incredibly excited to bring this powerhouse of a musical to our stage for the first time," says Andrew Mitchell, Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre. "We started this journey back in 2021, but unfortunately had to put the production on hold due to covid restrictions, the production had a few twists and turn along the way, but we're incredibly happy with what Director and Choreographer Dane Hutchinson has presented on our stage and we know audiences will be cheering in the aisles for this show."

The production is led by Jess Hutchinson as the titular role of Pippin and Rachel Ann Morgan as the Leading Player. Rounding out the principal cast includes (in alphabetical order) Lex Archer, Adrienne Baranowski, Emily Boas, Karla Bradley, Danielle Cathcart, Arianna Costantini, Alex Fintak, Tommy Fisher, Hanna Lyons, Stephanie Millward, Julie Millward, Sophie Sapp, Guy Wellman, Liz Zimmerman and features Maria Glockner is the show-stopping role of Berthe.

The creative team for Pippin includes Direction and Choreography by Dane Hutchinson, Music Direction by Jasmine Lee, Stage Management by Matt Lucatamo, Costume Design by Alyssa Millward, Scenic Design by William Bryant, Properties Design by Baz Wenger, Lighting Design by Matt Coyle and Audio Engineering by Jen Scorziello

Due to adult content and language, Pippin is recommended for ages thirteen and up.

Pippin is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI.)

About the Milburn Stone Theatre: The Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College is proactive in fostering and supporting excellence, education and appreciation of the arts, while striving at all times to become the premier theatrical house in the region for our audience, whatever their age or interests. Named after the late actor who appeared on the long running TV western, "Gun Smoke" as Doc, Milburn Stone, was a lifelong supporter of the arts and his family have been long-time benefactors of the theatre.

Tickets are available by calling (410) 287-1037 or by visiting online at www.milburnstone.org. Group rates are available for 10 or more people. #####