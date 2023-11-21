'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is Coming to Cumberland Theatre This Week

A holiday story for children and the young at heart will play for three performances

The Cumberland Theatre will be presenting Ken Ludwig's 'Twas the Night Before Christmas this weekend for a limited run of three performances. The show is part of the CT's Theatre for Young Audiences initiative and is under an hour in length making it ideal for families with young children.

As the familiar story goes, "'twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." But wait! A mouse is stirring - because Santa missed his house last year. Before you can say "Merry Christmas!", everyone is off on a wild adventure with a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won't take no for an answer.

The show features the talents of Sean Besecker, Bill Dennison, Kiersten Gasemy, Connor McCabe and Lexus Middleton. The creative team consists of Shane Lynn (Director), Wendy Snow (costume design) and Rhett Wolford (set design). Kyle Wolford is the production stage manager with assistance from Rowan Dickson.

'Twas the Night Before Christmas will run November 25th at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm and November 26th at 2:00 pm. Refreshments will be available in the lobby before and after the performances.