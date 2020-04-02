THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Has Been Rescheduled at The Hippodrome

The CareFirst® BlueCross BlueShield Hippodrome Broadway Series has announced that the engagement of SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL, originally scheduled to play April 14-19, 2020 at The Hippodrome Theatre, has been rescheduled for August 18-23, 2020. Ticket holders of the original engagement dates will be able to use their existing tickets for entry to the new dates on the same corresponding day/performance time*.

"We are proud to be a part of the Baltimore arts community and have seen the outpouring of love and support for local businesses and venues over the last few weeks," said Ron Legler, President of The Hippodrome Theatre. "This is just an intermission and Baltimore's arts scene and vibrant downtown will be back, stronger than ever, in no time. Take this time to reflect on the positive moments in your life and we look forward to seeing you at The Hippodrome Theatre soon, bigger and better than ever before.

*Original Dates New Dates

April 14 (8:00 pm) August 18 (8:00 pm)

April 15 (7:30 pm) August 19 (8:00 pm)

April 16 (7:30 pm) August 20 (8:00 pm)

April 17 (8 pm) August 21 (8:00 pm)

April 18 (2 pm) August 22 (2:00 pm)

April 18 (8 pm) August 22 (8:00 pm)

April 19 (1 pm) August 23 (1:00 pm)

April 19 (6:30 pm) August 23 (6:30 pm)

Exchanges will be available for those who cannot make their rescheduled performance. Original ticket purchases were notified via email with all the information and restrictions for Broadway Account credits or refunds. For contact information, please visit BaltimoreHippodrome.com/MyAccount.

In an abundance of caution and in setting the example for social distancing in managing COVID-19, Governor Hogan issued a stay at home order until further notice. As a result, the Hippodrome Broadway Series postponed all performances of SUMMER: THE Donna Summer MUSICAL, scheduled between April 14 and April 19, 2020 following this order.





