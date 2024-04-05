THE COLOR PURPLE: THE MUSICAL Comes to Germantown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BlackRock Center for the Arts will present "The Color Purple" as the second in-house produced musical in its history.

This musical adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and the popular 1985 Steven Spielberg film brings to life the inspiring journey of Celie, a downtrodden young woman whose personal awakening over 40 years forms the arc of this epic story.

Featuring a joyous score that blends jazz, ragtime, gospel, African music, and blues, "The Color Purple" is a celebration of hope, love's healing power, and the resilience of the human spirit. Originally premiering at the Alliance Theatre Company in Atlanta, Georgia, and later opening on Broadway on November 1, 2005, the production garnered eleven 2006 Tony Awards nominations, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The London off-West End production later moved to Broadway in 2015, winning the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

“We are beyond excited to present The Color Purple at BlackRock Center for the Arts. Our dedicated in-house team and cast of local talent is bringing the iconic story to life on BlackRock's Mainstage. We are honored to have the opportunity to share this story with our community. The production and story is a true testament to the power of the arts, and we can't wait to see the impact on our audiences.” -- Kelly Chauncey, Artistic Director, BlackRock Center for the Arts

BlackRock's stage production of "The Color Purple" was recognized and celebrated by Warner Bros. Films & Global Allied Marketing during the film opening this past holiday season. Director Kelly Chauncey leads a stellar cast of local and regional actors featuring Maella Spires, Neal Grace-Burks, Summer Pearson, Silas Holloway & Shanice Jones with Music and Vocal Director Julian Spires, Assoc. Musical Director/Rhythm Mark Prince, Choreographer GiGi Hunter, Assistant Choreographer Moyston Henry, Wardrobe/Costume Designer Trena Elise, Set Designers Ronald & Jef White, Production Manager Michael Sickles, Technical Director Elly Makowski, and Assistant Technical Director Jordan Hersh.

Tickets

At BlackRock Center for the Arts located at 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD 20874. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://bit.ly/TheColorPurple2024.