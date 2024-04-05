THE BORROWERS Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company will present a devised retelling of The Borrowers based on the book by Mary Norton. Opening Saturday, April 20, The Borrowers promises to captivate and delight audiences of all ages but is particularly geared toward children ages 5 - 12. Performances run weekends, April 20 - May 12, 2024 with shows on Saturdays at 10:30am and 1:30pm and Sundays at 1:30pm. Arrive early and enjoy crafts and children’s activities in the lobby! Tickets are $17- $20 and can be purchased at www.marylandensemble.org.

The Borrowers follows the adventures of a family of tiny people who live beneath the floorboards of a human household, surviving by "borrowing" items from the unsuspecting human inhabitants. “Our magical re-telling of this classic story unfolds as young Arrietty Clock sets out on a daring journey beyond the safety of her home, encountering friendship, danger, and the marvels of the human world. I am excited for audiences to join the Borrowers and the characters they meet as we follow them on their adventures.” says Director Shea-Mikal Green. MET’s FUNCompany’s devised adaptation offers a fresh perspective on the beloved characters while celebrating the themes of the classic tale including friendship, courage, and the universal human desire for connection.

The story plays out thanks to the collaborative and whimsical storytelling of the cast including Zoie Collins as Arrietty Clock, Julie Herber as Homily Clock, Bill Dennison as Podric Clock with Brian Records and Joseph Waeyaert as ensemble. The production comes to life through the innovative vision of Director and Sound Designer Shea-Mikal Green, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Zack Callis, Set Designer Shayden Jamison, Props Designer Olivia Pietanza, Costume Designer Cody Gilliam, and Lighting Designer and MET Technical Director Cody James.

Consider purchasing the Family Theatre Passport to save on tickets! This book of four tickets provides the flexibility to use the tickets all at once or spread them out through the Fun Company season. The Family Theatre Passport is your best value at only $60 for four Fun Company tickets. Individual tickets are $17 for children/military/seniors 65+ and $20 for adults. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Seating is General Admission. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office 12PM - 6PM or within one hour before showtime.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer. MET’s Fun Company provides theater for young audiences productions and education programs as well as the cherished annual production of A Christmas Carol at the Weinberg Center for the Arts and Tiny Stages interactive shows for children ages zero to five years old.