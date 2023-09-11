Spotlighters Announces THE WOLVES And More For 61st Season

Spotlighters will offer an amazing selection of great theatre for its 61st Season! The season is focused on Nurture & Compassion, on Balance & Harmony.

Season Flex Passes and Individual Tickets are on sale with no price increases! Visit www.spotlighters.org/season-61-23-24 for detailed information and to purchase tickets.

Circle Mirror Transformation

by Annie Baker directed by Nick Cherone

staged managed/assistant directed by Jen Sizer

Performance Dates: Sept 15 - Oct 1, 2023 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: ​In the small town of Shirley, Vermont, five strangers gather in a dance studio to embark on a unique journey together in a creative drama class for adults. The group moves through a series of acting exercises, ranging from the heartbreaking to the ridiculous. In this one small room, through these few seemingly trivial games, quiet wars are waged, emotional wounds are nursed, and healing is finally, slowly, able to begin.

There is no official rating system for live theatre.

We encourage you to use your judgment based on your child's age and maturity level.

Outward Bound

by Sutton Vane directed by Erin Klarner

Performance Dates: Oct 27 - Nov 12, 2023 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: The year is 1923. Seven passengers meet in the saloon bar of a ship as it sets sail from an unidentified port. Socialite Mrs. Cliveden-Banks is on her way to join her husband, a Colonel in the army; Mr. Lingley has important business in Marseilles; charlady Mrs. Midget is making her first passage by sea; Reverend William Duke is looking forward to a holiday, while Tom Prior intends to spend the journey in the ship's saloon bar. Also on board are Henry and Ann, a young couple who seem anxious for the ship to leave port. But the travelers have more in common than they dare suspect. Out at sea, an eerie calm settles over the ship as Tom is the first to discover the fate which awaits his fellow passengers ...

Outward Bound explores mortality and morality with light touches of social commentary and gallows humor.

A Dickens' Christmas Carol . . . a one man show

written by Charles Dickens directed by Sherrionne Brown

edited & adapted for the stage by Sherrionne Brown and Phil Gallagher

Performance Dates: Dec 8 - 17, 2023 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

A limited engagement of Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL - in the style that Dickens himself performed the work, when he toured the United States in the 1860s.

​"Bah! Humbug!" Is there a more famous response to being wished "Merry Christmas!"?

Scrooge, Tiny Tim, the trio of Christmas ghosts, and the story of what happens when a bitter old man is given one last chance at redemption, are as well-known as any of Dickens' characters. They've been portrayed in films and on TV around the world and now you can meet them all, live on stage in Spotlighters' captivating, one-man adaptation.

Using only Dickens' inimitable language, Phil Gallagher's performance will thrill and chill audiences of all ages. With minimal props and costume, Gallagher portrays all these much-loved characters and breathes new life into a story that is as moving, relevant, and redemptive as it was when first written over 170 years ago.

The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds

by Paul Zindel directed by Michael Blum

Performance Dates: Jan 19 - Feb 4, 2024 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: The old, converted vegetable shop where Tillie lives is more like a madhouse than a home. Tillie's mother, Beatrice, is bitter and cruel, yet desperate for her daughters' love. Her sister, Ruth, suffers epileptic fits and sneaks cigarettes every chance she gets. In the midst of chaos, Tillie struggles to keep her focus and dreams alive. Tillie - keeper of rabbits, dreamer of atoms, true believer in life, hope, and the effects of gamma rays on man-in-the-moon marigolds. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Laughing Stock

by Charles Morey directed by Erin Klarner

Performance Dates: Mar 1 - Mar 17, 2024 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: A summer theater plans a season far too ambitious for its capabilities - Dracula, Hamlet, and Charley's Aunt in rep - and farce ensues. Tempers run high as the director and actors clash with the technical crew, and the audience is treated to a disaster of an opening night. Somehow, they manage to pull things together and impress their potential donors enough to secure funding to keep the theater open another year. Comic rehearsal and production scenes are interspersed with poignant conversations between the veteran company members, and by the end it's clear why despite all the chaos, the rookies decide to stick around next summer.

Fag-Gods

by John Bavoso directed by Timoth David Copney

A World Premiere of a new work - Baltimore Playwrights Festival

Performance Dates: Apr 12 - Apr 28, 2024 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: After being ousted from Mt. Olympus by his children/fellow deities for being a PR nightmare, a modern-day Zeus finds a kindred spirit in Sissy Fuss, the burnt-out proprietress of a Greek mythology-obsessed drag club in Athens, GA. While they're hiding away from the world, Zeus's children begin inserting themselves in the affairs of the kings and queens floundering in the wake of their fearless leader's departure.

Love / Sick

by John Cariani directed by Alanna Kiewe

Performance Dates: May 24 - June 9, 2024 Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm

THE STORY: A darker cousin to Almost, Maine, John Cariani's LOVE/SICK is a collection of nine slightly twisted and completely hilarious short plays. Set on a Friday night in an alternate suburban reality, this 80-minute romp explores the pain and the joy that comes with being in love. Full of imperfect lovers and dreamers, LOVE/SICK is an unromantic comedy for the romantic in everyone.

The Wolves

by Sara DeLappe directed by Lanoree Blake

Performance Dates: July 5 - Jul 21, 2024

Fri & Sat at 8pm; Sun at 2pm



THE STORY: Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

