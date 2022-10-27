Special Offer: TWELFTH NIGHT at Spotlighters Theatre

Perhaps Shakespeare's most beloved comedy, Twelfth Night (or, What You Will) will debut at Spotlighters Theatre, 817 St. Paul Street in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, October 28, 2022, and runs through November 13th. Pricing: Adults: $24; Seniors, Students, Military: $21 Ten Spot Thursday (Nov 3, 2022 - 8 pm): $10.

Twelfth Night, or What You Will is a romantic comedy, believed to have been written around 1601-1602 as a Twelfth Night's entertainment for the close of the Christmas season.

The play centers on the twins Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola (who is disguised as Cesario) falls in love with the Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with Countess Olivia. Upon meeting Viola, Countess Olivia falls in love with her thinking she is a man.

Get tickets https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=138881