Sisters Freehold to Present THE SLEEPOVER

Sisters Freehold will present The Sleepover, an online, immersive production best experienced in your pajamas, November 11-December 18, 2021.

The Sleepover is an exploration of female gathering traditions and a one-of-a-kind theatrical event created just for you. Audiences are invited to attend a sleepover unlike any they've experienced before (and not just because this one takes place online). Limited to 8 attendees per performance, The Sleepover is intimate, interactive, and full of surprises. All are welcome. We'll bring the secrets; you bring the snacks.

The Sleepover is part two of a larger project. In part one (funded in part by a Creativity Grant by the Maryland State Arts Council), offerings from across the globe were collected and organized as a digital community art project. Over 90 artists and non-artists ages 9 to 78 shared art & memories related to female gatherings; these were used as inspiration in the devising process and brought an international perspective to a local project.

Co-directed by Makeima Freeland and Ann Turiano (Artistic Directors of Sisters Freehold), The Sleepover is devised and performed by Hana Clarice, Molly Shayna Cohen, Holly Gibbs, Shana Herndon, and Jacqueline Youm. Production design by Rowan Suder, stage management by Annie Malady, and dramaturgy by Sian Edwards.

Ticket prices range from $20-35 and can be purchased online at https://sleepover.brownpapertickets.com/.

For more information, please visit https://www.sistersfreehold.org/sleepover.

Recommended for ages 18+, Approximate run time: 90 minutes, no intermission