Single Carrot Theatre Hosts Screening Of Award- Winning BREATHING BLACK Documentary 

Single Carrot Theatre presents a special screening of Breathing Black, a documentary directed and created by SCT's Director of Artistic and Community Partnerships and Ensemble Member, Tina Canady!

"Breathing Black follows nine Black Baltimoreans as they find joy amidst the global COVID-19 Pandemic and a summer of reckoning with the continued genocide of the Black body after the murder of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor"

Tickets for Breathing Black are available now. Ticket prices are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford. Single Carrot Theatre wants to share every performance with you! Tickets are always priced in a way that values our artists but, we know times are tough and want to remove any barriers that could keep you from joining us. If you are able, choosing any of the higher priced tickets allow us to continue to offer free and low cost theatrical experiences.

Single Carrot Theatre creates socially relevant theatre as a form of civic engagement in Baltimore by producing vibrant, experiential performances in traditional and non-traditional venues; building cross-sector partnerships; and facilitating empowering education programs.

Breathing Black will be screened on Friday, December 2nd 2022 at 7:30pm at Baltimore Unity Hall (SCT's new home!) To view the film trailer, please visit: https://vimeo.com/719443081. Full details are available at the Single Carrot website at singlecarrot.com/breathingblack