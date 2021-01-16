Sammy Jungwirth's Musical IN THE LIMELIGHT Announces Concept Recording

16 year old Baltimore-based actor and designer, Sammy Jungwirth, has announced an Original Concept Recording for his new musical, "In The Limelight". The musical's book is written by Jungwirth, and the music and lyrics are co-written by Jungwirth and London-based actor and composer, Ewan Fellows. The album's vocals will be performed by Jungwirth and Baltimore-based actress, Emily Signor. The album will be released in summer 2021.

"In The Limelight" is a musical comedy that follows Chris, a composer, and Rebecca, an actress, during different periods of their lives. It uses flashbacks and fantasy sequences to tell the story of the couple's rocky relationship.