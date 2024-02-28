SISTER ACT, FOR COLORED GIRLS..., and INTO THE WOODS Set For 2nd Star Productions 2024-25 Season

2nd Star Productions has revealed the lineup for its 2024-2025 season, with three upcoming shows set to begin this fall.

Sister Act

In the fall, Kevin Sockwell will make his 2nd Star directing debut with SISTER ACT. This feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film has original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors).

For Colored Girls...

In February, Rikki Howie Lacewell will return to the helm to direct FOR COLORED GIRLS... This "choreopoem" is a collection of vivid prose and free verse narratives about and performed by Black women.

Into The Woods

Next Spring, INTO THE WOODS will return to the Bowie Playhouse, directed by first-time 2nd Star director Alex Campbell. In this musical, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic.

Tickets and Auditions

Season tickets will go on sale soon, and audition dates will be approximately 3-4 months prior to each show's opening date. Sign up for audition alerts at 2ndstarproductions.org/auditions.