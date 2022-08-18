Rep Stage Presents Jason Robert Brown's SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, September 22- October 2

Rep Stage, the professional regional theatre in residence at Howard Community College, presents the musical "Songs for A New World," running September 22 through October 2, 2022.

With music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, the production is directed by Rep Stage's Producing Artistic Director Joseph W. Ritsch with musical direction by Tiffany Underwood Holmes.



"With joy, poignancy, and passion; 'Songs for a New World' celebrates life, love, and the choices we make," says Ritsch. "I hope you will join us for this long-awaited production and sit with us, breathe with us, celebrate with us, and walk out of the theatre with a deeper connection to yourself and each other as we navigate this new world together."

"Songs for a New World" is about one moment. It's about making a choice... or taking a stand... or following your heart. It takes us on a journey from past to present where we meet a startling array of characters standing on the precipice of change. This beloved song cycle from Jason Robert Brown ("The Last Five Years," "Parade," and "Bridges of Madison County") examines life, love, the choices we make and the lives we live.

Tickets for "Songs for a New World" are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and military. The production is in The Rouse Company Foundation Studio Theatre at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center on HCC's campus, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.repstage.org or call the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500 ext. 0. The box office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to performance times.