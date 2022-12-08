Registration Open For Winter Arts Classes At The Howard County Center For The Arts
Winter arts programs, open to the public, begin on January 18. Classes run for eight weeks; workshops take place on one or two days.
Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) winter educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from age 5-adult. Winter arts programs, open to the public, begin on January 18. Classes run for eight weeks; workshops take place on one or two days.
Winter classes for children include Saturday Art Studio (ages 5-8 & 9-12), Superhero Secret Origins (ages 10+), and a one-day Fiction Fun workshop (grades 5-8). School's Out programming for grades K-7 is also available on Monday, January 23. For teens, our new Teen Open Studio (ages 13-17) offers students a chance to work on unfinished projects and develop their portfolios. Adult classes include Intro to Oils: Simplifying Still Life (ages 18+) and Valentine's Day Printmaking Party, a one-day workshop (ages 21+).
Weekly drop-in sessions, which offer the opportunity to sharpen drawing and painting skills in a relaxed setting, are also available. Options include Gesture and Portrait sessions featuring live models; Watercolor sessions, to which participants may bring their own artistic inspiration; and a new addition, Adult Open Studio, offering artists of all skill levels the chance to work on personal painting, scrapbooking, art journaling, or drawing projects. A monitor coordinates all drop-in sessions but instruction is not provided.
Registration and full class listings are available on the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended.
The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The Howard County Center for the Arts is an accessible facility encouraging the full participation of individuals with disabilities.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 7, 2022
“HITS! The Musical” has announced the cast of 29 singers and dancers who will deliver an unforgettable 90 minutes of non-stop, foot-tapping fun and excitement for music lovers young and old.
Adam Frank Named Managing Director of Baltimore Center Stage
December 7, 2022
Experienced non-profit arts leader Adam Frank will join Baltimore Center Stage as Managing Director. Frank will assume the role beginning December 13, 2022.
Tickets For SIX in Baltimore Go On Sale Today
December 2, 2022
The historic Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center is delighted to announce that tickets for the Tony Award-Winning electrifying new musical phenomenon SIX by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss will go on sale tomorrow, Friday December 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST for 8 performances Tuesday, May 9 – Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Woodwindist/Composer Josh Sinton Embarks On 10-City Tour This December
November 29, 2022
Woodwindist, composer and creative musician Josh Sinton caps off an extraordinarily productive and busy year with a 10-city tour, Thursday, December 1 – Sunday, December 18. Performances include stops in New York City; Baltimore, MD; Cary, NC; Richmond, VA; Knoxville, TN; Athens, GA; Pittsburgh, PA; Bloomington, IN; Kansas City, MO; and Chicago, IL.
Video Exclusive: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Olney Theatre Center's Remount of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
November 28, 2022
Get a behind the scenes look at Olney Theatre Center's remount of its 2021 hit Disney's Beauty and the Beast runs through January 1, 2023, on the Mainstage. Jade Jones and Evan Ruggiero, who attracted national attention last year for their stereotype-busting performances in the lead roles, also return to star as Belle and the Beast.