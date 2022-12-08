Registration Open For Winter Arts Classes At The Howard County Center For The Arts

Registration has begun for Howard County Arts Council's (HCAC) winter educational programs at the Howard County Center for the Arts in Ellicott City. HCAC offers classes and workshops for lifelong learners from age 5-adult. Winter arts programs, open to the public, begin on January 18. Classes run for eight weeks; workshops take place on one or two days.

Winter classes for children include Saturday Art Studio (ages 5-8 & 9-12), Superhero Secret Origins (ages 10+), and a one-day Fiction Fun workshop (grades 5-8). School's Out programming for grades K-7 is also available on Monday, January 23. For teens, our new Teen Open Studio (ages 13-17) offers students a chance to work on unfinished projects and develop their portfolios. Adult classes include Intro to Oils: Simplifying Still Life (ages 18+) and Valentine's Day Printmaking Party, a one-day workshop (ages 21+).

Weekly drop-in sessions, which offer the opportunity to sharpen drawing and painting skills in a relaxed setting, are also available. Options include Gesture and Portrait sessions featuring live models; Watercolor sessions, to which participants may bring their own artistic inspiration; and a new addition, Adult Open Studio, offering artists of all skill levels the chance to work on personal painting, scrapbooking, art journaling, or drawing projects. A monitor coordinates all drop-in sessions but instruction is not provided.

Registration and full class listings are available on the Arts Council website at hocoarts.org/classes. Class brochures are available for pick-up at the Howard County Center for the Arts; requests for a brochure via mail should be directed to 410-313-ARTS (2787). Howard County Arts Council programs are subject to minimum and maximum numbers of students; early registration is recommended.

The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The Howard County Center for the Arts is an accessible facility encouraging the full participation of individuals with disabilities.