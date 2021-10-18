RENT Returns To Hagerstown For One Night Only

25 years ago, the world was "rocked" by a hit new musical called RENT. The musical was first seen in a workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop in 1993. The musical moved to Broadway's larger Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. Since then, RENT has continued to be a cultural phenomenon that has reached generation after generation and continues to this day turning out "rent heads".

For one night only, November 2nd, "Rent Heads" will flock to Hagerstown MD to see Authentic Community Theatre's production of RENT. Set in the East Village of New York City, Rent is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Based loosely on Puccini's La Boheme, Jonathan Larson's Rent follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The physical and emotional complications of the disease pervade the lives of Roger, Mimi, Tom, and Angel. Maureen deals with her chronic infidelity through performance art; her partner, Joanne, wonders if their relationship is worth the trouble. Benny has sold out his Bohemian ideals in exchange for a hefty income and is on the outs with his former friends. Mark, an aspiring filmmaker, feels like an outsider to life in general. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical.

In 2019 Authentic Community Theatre put on their first production of RENT and has been asked dozens of times to bring it back one more time. "We did the show in 2019 and ever since people have been asking us to do it one more time. We blew the idea off for a while but when we realized that the requests weren't going away, we couldn't just keep ignoring it" said Robbie Soto, President of Authentic Community Theatre Inc. He continued, "RENT has touched so many people's lives regardless of age, sex, sexual orientation, economic class, race, or anything else. When people see RENT, no matter if it's the first time or the hundredth time, it moves people. It gives them that emotional charge that people really look for. Bringing it back wasn't the easiest decision, but after our team talked about it and really looked at the number of requests we had gotten, we decided to move forward for one night".

Many of the original cast are making their return to the roles they played before, but not all will be returning. "Some people we just unavailable. Luckily, we have an incredible pool of talent that we can pull from to bring people in. As much as we wanted all the cast members to return, it just wasn't possible. Some had issues with the timing, some just weren't interested in doing the roll again, some have moved on to other things. Instead of looking at that as a problem, we looked at it as a blessing. It gave opportunities for people who weren't able to take part in the show last time, to do it this time around," said Soto. The people he is referring to are the slew of new cast mates taking on lead roles. Jeremy Trammelle, last seen on stage in Heathers The Musical but best known for his portrayal of Buddy The Elf in Elf the Musical, will take over the reigns as Mark in the production. "Being cast in this role has been a dream come true. RENT has been an all-time favorite show of mine" Trammelle said. He continued, "I saw it on Broadway when I graduated from college in 2001. Mark is the narrator and the loneliest person in a crowded room. He observes everything and takes it all in. He is helping to tell everyone's story. I can relate as I would do anything for anyone. I wear my heart on my sleeve just as he does. This is both a help and a hinderance". When he was asked about joining a cast that has been working together for so long Tramelle said "I have been accepted with open arms. It was slightly intimidating knowing that I wouldn't have the bonds that were created from a yearlong rehearsal process. However, I have fit right in with this amazingly talented group of people". Jenn Dickey, who will be coming in to join the cast as Joanne, shared the sentiment. "Joining this cast has been nerve racking & wonderful all at the same time. To step into a roll that was once filled by someone else, in a cast that has done this before, brings a worry of fitting in, doing it right, and staying on your game because everyone around you doesn't have to hold a script. The beauty however, is the love and warm welcome you receive from strangers who are here for the same reason you are, a love for theatre".

Returning to their roles include Kristen Davis (Maureen), Dustin Perrott (Roger), and Robbie Soto (Collins). Soto said "playing Collins again is going to be fun. He is a character I relate to in a way I haven't with others. He is a teacher that helps his friends realize that everything isn't all bad in their situation and when it comes time to remind people, he does it. Sometimes in a fun way, sometimes a little bit of anger to let his friends know, 'you're being stupid'. It's very similar to me as a person". When it came to answering the question of to do the show again or not Davis said "The first rehearsal process/run of RENT was a really low point in my life. I lost 2 people very close to me a week apart, and a third person right after the show closed. So honestly, the idea of doing this show again initially brought me back to a lot of bad memories. However, just being in the same room again with this cast, both old and new members, brings me so much joy. And I am honored to share the stage with them all". Perrott mentioned "It's great to see the people who were there for me last time around and it's refreshing to get the opportunity to work with some new, talented people that will still make the show great, but in their own way". Just as this show means so much to so many people who see it, it means just as much if not more to the casts that take the stage to play these iconic roles. "I remember when we did RENT the first time, I refused to let anyone see 'Mark's Video' until dress rehearsal. The year we put into the show wasn't because we couldn't pull the show off in 2 months. I didn't want to. This show is about real people, real problems, and real emotion. Building that bond together can't be faked" Soto said, who is pulling double duty as director and Collins again. "It is one of the toughest things to do. When the cast watched the video for the first time it brought them to tears. It took pieces from the entire year we spent together. Raw emotion is hard to get from people because the walls we all build to protect ourselves. This cast was able to get so close in that year that there were no walls. People were vulnerable with each other. They truly became a community". When Davis was asked what the show meant to her, she said one word. "Everything". Davis continued on to discuss why it meant so much to her. "My world was thrown upside down when Peyton". Peyton was a family friend of Davis', who was more like a little sister to her. She tragically passed away in a car accident at just 13 years of age. "She had a countdown on her phone, just counting the days till she could come see RENT. I was playing her favorite character in her favorite musical, and I sang Seasons of Love at her funeral. I will do this show any chance I get - to honor Peyton and the special place she will always have in my heart. At 13, she understood more than most adults how to 'measure your life in love'". We asked Soto if he knew about this the first time they did they show. He said "Of course I knew. Kristen was devastated by the news. We all tried to be there for Kristen. When I found out about the countdown and how much she was looking forward to seeing the show, we dedicated the show to her. During curtain call we displayed her picture in memory of her on the back wall for everyone to see. She was a special young lady, and I am sad we never got to know her".

The show of course rocks from start to finish but everyone has that favorite part of the show. For Dickey it's "The best part of this show is the talent behind an already beautiful story. From ensemble to lead, every single person deserves to be on this stage". "The best part about this show is the message. Nothing in life is guaranteed," said Davis. She continued, "Live everyday like it's your last. Tell your friends and family that you love them. Do what makes you happy, even if others don't understand or approve. Be like Angel and be a light to everyone you meet - you never know who might desperately need it". Soto said "The bonds that are built during this show is the best part of doing it. No other show I have ever been a part of in nearly 20 years comes close to it". Trammelle finished off by saying "The best part of this show is how well we all work together to tell our story. We have our ups and downs but in the end we all remain true to ourselves but grow and change to be better people. I think that's what makes our show amazing". Perrott echoed the sentiments. "It's the camaraderie, the sense of unity amongst everyone at every level, be it leads, ensemble, musicians, staff. Everyone experiences loss, everyone struggles from day to day with something, regardless of their upbringing, financial situations, etc. Measuring your life in love is universal and there is a lot of love in this group and we're looking forward to sharing some of that love we have to give on November 2nd. The cast also includes Jeff Clise as Benny, Hope Wolfard as Mimi, Billy Blaire as Angel. An all-star cast rounds out the ensemble. Some ACT favorites are joining the ensemble including Dalton Korell, Megan Kiley who will also be reteaching the choreography, Riley Korell, Krissi Bainbridge, Timothy Vinson, Beth Malone, Larry Knight, Britany Atwater, and so many more!

The show is directed by Robbie Soto and Music Directed by award winning music director Steven Pompa. Tickets for RENT are now on sale at https://themarylandtheatre.com/act#rent. Tickets are just $25 and are going fast.

