Potomac Playmakers Perform Neil Simon's GOD'S FAVORITE

The Potomac Playmakers have announced the first show of the 2023-2024 Season, the classic Neil Simon comedy "God's Favorite!" In the play, successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin is a modern-day 'Job' with a demanding wife, ungrateful children, and wise-cracking household employees. Just when it seems things couldn't get any worse, he is visited by Sidney Lipton, a.k.a. a Messenger from God (and compulsive film buff) with a mission: test Joe's faith and report back to "the Boss." The jokes and Tests of Faith fly fast and furious as Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other!

Produced with kind permission from Concord Theatricals Corp., "God's Favorite" is directed by Wanda Dittmann with Kim Jones, and stars Dave Thompson, Jane Hufstedler, Tom Semmes, Jeff Wine, Jim Zuna, Tara Fly, Susan Kleit, and Richie Dobson. "God's Favorite" will run September 8-10, 2023 and September 15-17, 2023 at The Potomac Playmakers Performing Arts Center, located at 17303 W. Washington Street, Hagerstown, Maryland 21740. Showtime for the Friday and Saturday shows will be at 8:00 p.m., while the Sunday matinee performances will be at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for all performances are $18, and may be purchased at the door or online at Click Here .

The Potomac Playmakers, founded in 1926, is one of the nation's longest running active community theatre groups. For more information, visit The Potomac Playmakers' website at www.potomacplaymakers.org , email potomacplaymakers@gmail.com or call (240) 513-6260. Potomac Playmakers, Inc. is a registered 501(c)(3) all-volunteer, non-profit community theater company.