Poe Theatre on the Air Brings Edgar Allan Poe to Life With Audio Adaptations of His Works

Poe Theatre on the Air presents audio plays every month, adapted from America's most famous horror and suspense writer.

Created by actor/director Alex Zavistovich, Poe Theatre on the Air streams 20 to 30-minute radio dramas on WYPR.org and NPR.org, re-imagining of the works of Edgar Allan Poe.

Zavistovich recently shared with DC Theatre Scene:

"I really love the form... It's interesting that some people are reporting on this [radio drama] as a lost art form, but it isn't. In the UK, it's still huge...These days, some established theaters are trying their hand at it to stay relevant and connect with their audiences."

Recent works include Eldorado, The Premature Burial, The Raven and more.

Listen below!

