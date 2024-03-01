Photos: First Look At THE MOUNTAINTOP By Katori Hall At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Witness the reimagining of a pivotal moment in history with "The Mountaintop" at Milburn Stone Theatre. See photos from the production below.

Alfred Lance and Mecca Verdell take the stage in Katori Hall's poignant drama, "The Mountaintop," directed by Aladrian C. Wetzel. Lighting design by Bevin Gorin, audio engineering by Jen Scorziello, stage management by Bolu Ope, set design by Brett Pearson and Brandon Gorin, costume design by Elizabeth Glass, and wig design by Clayton Stacey ensure an immersive experience. Photo Credit: Justin Walsh, Justin Walsh Photography.

Experience the gripping tale of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as he grapples with his past, present, and the weight of his legacy on the fateful evening of April 3, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis. As a storm rages outside, King's encounter with a hotel maid brings him face to face with his own mortality, stirring reflections on his life's work and the unfinished journey toward equality.

Tickets

Performances take place on March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, with shows on Friday and Saturday at 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are priced at $22 for adults, $20 for seniors and military personnel, $18 for students, and $16 for Cecil College students and staff. Secure your seats at milburnstone.com.