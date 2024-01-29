Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House Theatre

The highly-anticipated groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal (book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and music by Tom Kitt), opens tonight, January 29, 2024, at Round House Theatre, co-produced with Barrington Stage Company. See photos from the production!

Staged in an innovative new production featuring integrated video and multimedia, this award-winning hit explores the timely narrative about the ripple effects of mental illness. The production is directed by Alan Paul, Artistic Director of Barrington Stage Company, who previously directed Spring Awakening at Round House Theatre, and choreographed by Eamon Foley.

Diana Goodman is a suburban mom struggling with bipolar disorder. Her daughter, Natalie, is a stressed-out overachiever about to snap. And Dan, her exhausted architect husband, is determined to keep everything “normal.” As Diana’s symptoms worsen, and effective treatment remains elusive, the Goodmans must confront their shared griefs and struggles and learn how to finally connect with each other. A masterpiece of modern musical theatre and a powerful depiction of the ripple effects of mental illness.



Artistic Director Ryan Rilette is thrilled to continue Round House’s longstanding efforts in collaborational storytelling, this time with Barrington Stage Company, and to welcome Alan Paul back to Round House with Next to Normal. Rilette previously talked with American Theatre magazine about the impact of co-productions and sharing resources. He shared that it’s all about “finding ways to collaborate together—to not fight each other for a small piece of pie and instead try to build a bigger pie.”

Director Alan Paul is excited to embark on the rehearsal journey at Round House. "It fills me with great pride to return to Round House to direct Next to Normal, which has been on my ‘bucket list’ for many years,” says Paul. “Next to Normal is one of the most powerful musicals of the last 25 years, full of heartbreak and uplift, and the score is thrilling. I am so excited to have two local treasures in the leading roles—Tracy Lynn Olivera and Kevin S. McAllister—who will bring their powerhouse talents to these roles."



The dynamic cast includes Lucas Hinds Babcock (Grease and 9 to 5 at Clear Space Theatre Company), Ben Clark (Elegies: A Song Cycle at The Keegan Theatre and The World Goes Round at Olney Theatre Center), Sophia Early (Ink and Sleep Deprivation Chamber at Round House Theatre), Kevin Stephen McAllister (Caroline, or Change and Come from Away on Broadway), Calvin McCullough (Kinky Boots at Olney Theatre Center and A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre), and Tracy Lynn Olivera (Violet at Ford’s Theatre and Ragtime revival on Broadway). Understudies for this production include Calvin McCullough, Nicholas Perez-Hoop, Olivia Massiah, and Garvey X. Dobbins.

The cast is joined by a brilliant creative team that includes Music Director Christopher Youstra (other band members include Andrea Vercoa, Catherine Mikelson, Manny Arciniega, Arnold Gottlieb, and Doks), Scenic Designer Wilson Chin, Associate Scenic Designers Bridget Lindsay and Jimmy Stubbs, Costume Designer Helen Huang, Costume Associate Rebecca Anne Janne, Lighting Designer Sherrice Mojgani, Sound Designer Ken Travis, Projections Designer Nicholas Hussong, Choreographer Eamon Foley, Properties Coordinator Chelsea Dean, Casting Director Sarah Cooney, Dramaturg Naysan Mojgani, Intimacy Consultant Megan Behm, Production Stage Manager Che Wernsman, and Assistant Stage Manager Emily A. Mellon.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at Click Here. Round House Theatre is located at 4545 East-West Highway, one block from Wisconsin Avenue and the Bethesda station on Metro’s Red Line.