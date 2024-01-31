Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre

This is your last chance to experience the dazzling spectacle of "CURTAINS," the murder mystery comedic musical that has captivated audiences throughout its run at Milburn Stone Theatre. Don't miss the final weekend of performances on February 2, 3, and 4. Check out production photos.

Starring Bobby Hamilton as the charismatic Lt. Frank Cioffi and featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Jennifer McDonald, Joseph Brown, Bethany Miller, Bevin Gorin, JJ Devoe, Dale Fleetwood, Edward Emmi, Ashley O'Connor, Phil Hansel, Liz Zimmerman, Al Ulozas, Justine Quirk, Maggie Engstrom, George Janavel, Brian Fields, Matt Lillard, Riley Calpin, Susanna Soley, Tyler Calder, Kelly Bielewicz, and Larry Murphy, "CURTAINS" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Directed by Karen Weaver, with music direction by Kylie Boggs, and choreography by Aubrey Weaver, this production is a visual and auditory delight. The creative team, including Matt Lucatamo (Stage Management), Matt Coyle (Audio Engineering), Jaeden Arrington (Lighting Design), and Daniel Combs (Costume and Prop Coordination), has brought the world of 1959 Boston's Colonial Theatre to life.

In "CURTAINS," the stage is set for a murder mystery that unfolds during the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, everyone becomes a potential suspect. Enter a fast-talking local detective who, coincidentally, is also a musical theatre fan. The investigation takes unexpected turns and is sprinkled with humor, tap-dancing, and brilliant tunes.

"We're thrilled with the response to 'CURTAINS'," says Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre, Andrew John Mitchell. "The audience has been fantastic, and this final weekend is your last chance to be part of this hilarious and suspenseful journey."

Book by Rupert Holmes, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, and original Book and Concept by Peter Stone – this collaboration of Broadway legends promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and memorable tunes.

Don't let the final curtain fall without you! Reserve your tickets now for "CURTAINS" at Milburn Stone Theatre.

For ticket information and to secure your seats, visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Thomas Amorin/Thomas Amorin Photography