Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre

Don't let the final curtain fall without you! Reserve your tickets now for "CURTAINS" at Milburn Stone Theatre.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

This is your last chance to experience the dazzling spectacle of "CURTAINS," the murder mystery comedic musical that has captivated audiences throughout its run at Milburn Stone Theatre. Don't miss the final weekend of performances on February 2, 3, and 4. Check out production photos.

Starring Bobby Hamilton as the charismatic Lt. Frank Cioffi and featuring a talented ensemble cast, including Jennifer McDonald, Joseph Brown, Bethany Miller, Bevin Gorin, JJ Devoe, Dale Fleetwood, Edward Emmi, Ashley O'Connor, Phil Hansel, Liz Zimmerman, Al Ulozas, Justine Quirk, Maggie Engstrom, George Janavel, Brian Fields, Matt Lillard, Riley Calpin, Susanna Soley, Tyler Calder, Kelly Bielewicz, and Larry Murphy, "CURTAINS" promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Directed by Karen Weaver, with music direction by Kylie Boggs, and choreography by Aubrey Weaver, this production is a visual and auditory delight. The creative team, including Matt Lucatamo (Stage Management), Matt Coyle (Audio Engineering), Jaeden Arrington (Lighting Design), and Daniel Combs (Costume and Prop Coordination), has brought the world of 1959 Boston's Colonial Theatre to life.

In "CURTAINS," the stage is set for a murder mystery that unfolds during the opening night performance of a new musical. When the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage, everyone becomes a potential suspect. Enter a fast-talking local detective who, coincidentally, is also a musical theatre fan. The investigation takes unexpected turns and is sprinkled with humor, tap-dancing, and brilliant tunes.

"We're thrilled with the response to 'CURTAINS'," says Artistic Director of the Milburn Stone Theatre, Andrew John Mitchell. "The audience has been fantastic, and this final weekend is your last chance to be part of this hilarious and suspenseful journey."

Book by Rupert Holmes, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, and original Book and Concept by Peter Stone – this collaboration of Broadway legends promises an evening of laughter, mystery, and memorable tunes.

Don't let the final curtain fall without you! Reserve your tickets now for "CURTAINS" at Milburn Stone Theatre.

For ticket information and to secure your seats, visit Click Here.

Photo credit: Thomas Amorin/Thomas Amorin Photography

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
The cast of Kander & Ebb''s CURTAINS at the Milburn Stone Theatre




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Special Offer: BACH IN BALTIMORE at First Evangelical Lutheran Church Photo
Special Offer: BACH IN BALTIMORE at First Evangelical Lutheran Church

Bach in Baltimore's February 4, 2024 Concert: Bach B Minor Mass

2
Student Blog: AIs Effect on Academic Dishonesty Photo
Student Blog: AI's Effect on Academic Dishonesty

As the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to permeate various facets of education, its impact on academic dishonesty has become a subject of intense scrutiny. The advent of advanced technologies has not only transformed the learning landscape but has also presented novel challenges in maintaining academic integrity.

3
Review: RENT Rocks At Baltimores Theatre Project Photo
Review: RENT Rocks At Baltimore's Theatre Project

RENT is an assemblage of romantic tragedy interspersed with moments that touch your heart, rattle your nerves or tickle your funny bone, set in the gritty underbelly of New York at the height of the AIDS epidemic. The show is a tribute to the spirit of people undaunted by poverty, addiction and illness in the face of a very bleak reality. 

4
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House Theatre

See first look photos! The highly-anticipated groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical Next to Normal (book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, and music by Tom Kitt), opens tonight, January 29, 2024, at Round House Theatre, co-produced with Barrington Stage Company.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House TheatrePhotos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House Theatre
Tidewater Players Perform JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLETidewater Players Perform JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
Mo Willems' Dynamic Duo, Elephant & Piggie, Come to Town at MET's Fun CompanyMo Willems' Dynamic Duo, Elephant & Piggie, Come to Town at MET's Fun Company
& JULIET, MJ THE MUSICAL and More Set for Hippodrome Theatre 2024/2025 Broadway Series& JULIET, MJ THE MUSICAL and More Set for Hippodrome Theatre 2024/2025 Broadway Series

Videos

Deidre Staples & Mahkai Dominique on CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre Video
Deidre Staples & Mahkai Dominique on CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre
Director Reginald L. Douglas On CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre Video
Director Reginald L. Douglas On CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Paul Shaffer in Concert with the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra in Baltimore Paul Shaffer in Concert with the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra
Live Arts Maryland (2/17-2/17)Tracker
Bach's in Baltimore Bach's
First Evangelical Church (2/04-2/04)Tracker
RENT in Baltimore RENT
Iron Crow Theatre (1/19-2/04)Tracker
Inside Out and Backwards in Baltimore Inside Out and Backwards
Imagination Stage (3/02-3/30)
The Rose Tattoo in Baltimore The Rose Tattoo
The Cumberland Theatre (3/14-3/31)
The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds in Baltimore The Effect of Gamma Rays on Man-in-the-Moon Marigolds
Spotlighters Theatre (1/19-2/04)
Marjorie Prime in Baltimore Marjorie Prime
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (1/12-2/03)
Intimate Apparel in Baltimore Intimate Apparel
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (2/09-3/10)
JerseyBoys in Baltimore JerseyBoys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
MET's 19th Annual Retro Prom in Baltimore MET's 19th Annual Retro Prom
Tally Recreation Center (3/16-3/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You