Photo Flash: Way Off Broadway's MY FAIR LADY

Way Off Broadway's production of Lerner & Loewe's classic musical MY FAIR LADY opened last evening as part of the theatre 25th Silver Anniversary Season. The production will run through June 1st with performances every Friday and Saturday evening and matinees on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of each month, as well as a special added matinee on Mother's Day.

To learn more about the show, visit www.wayoffbroadway.com.



Megan E. West

"Ascot Gavotte" from MY FAIR LADY

Brian Kaider, Megan E. West and Ken Kemp

Ken Kemp and Megan E. West

Megan E. West and the Cast of MY FAIR LADY

Ken Kemp as Professor Henry Higgins and Megan E. West

Ken Kemp as Professor Henry Higgins and Megan E. West





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You