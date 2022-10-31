Paul Morella's One-Man Performance of Charles Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Olney Theatre Center
Performances run November 25, 2022â€“January 1, 2023.
Olney Theatre Center presents Paul Morella's unforgettable solo performance of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab from November 25, 2022-January 1, 2023. Accomplished actor Paul Morella, who adapted the story himself, is now bringing the show back for its thirteenth iteration. The affecting tale has continued to draw crowds and sell out houses as it warms the hearts of DC theatregoers year after year, becoming a holiday tradition for many.
Star and creator Paul Morella said, "Once again, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share A Christmas Carol with Olney Theatre audiences, at a time when its themes of redemption, hope, and change are more relevant than ever. This year's production promises to be even more visceral, intimate, imaginative, and new and will be even more of a collaboration with the audience rather than a performance. As always, it remains faithful and true to the original because it IS the original, presented as Dickens wrote it and as he intended for it to be presented."
Morella's version of the story is distinguished by its faithfulness to Dickens's prose, as well as by the fact that he himself plays every one of the play's nearly fifty characters. This unique retelling of the classic tale has been referred to by DC Theater Arts as "the story's most authentic form," "beautifully detailed," and the "purest and truest version out there," as well as by DC Theatre Scene as a "remarkable journey" and "magical experience," offering "a wonder that continued to affect me days after seeing the show." It has also been praised by critics writing for outlets including The Washington Post, the Washington City Paper, MD Theatre Guide, and countless more.
"We are elated to welcome Paul Morella back to the Olney Theatre Center to perform his masterful adaptation of this Christmas classic," says Artistic Director Jason Loewith. "This immersive spectacular always delights our audiences, and is the perfect way for theatregoers of all ages to get into the holiday spirit!"
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 29, 2022
Baltimore Center Stage partnered with Creative Alliance to host a complimentary drop-in Halloween-themed arts and crafts workshop, part of the theaterâ€™s Best of BCS Weekend.Â Families and crafters of all ages were welcomed to The Deering Lobby to create a variety of free projects while being introduced to Baltimore Center Stage. Check out photos from the event here.
New Films on Baltimore COVID-19 Vaccination to Premiere Next Week
October 29, 2022
This November, Black Public Media (BPM) will present the world premieres of short films promoting adult vaccination in Baltimore's Black community, hard-hit by COVID-19. The films, produced with $120,000 in grants the national nonprofit awarded to two filmmaking teams, will screen at various community events in Baltimore.Â
Howard County High School Seniors: Apply Now For Howard County Arts Council's 2023 Arts Scholarship Program
October 27, 2022
The Howard County Arts Council's 2023Â Arts ScholarshipÂ applicationÂ is nowÂ availableÂ for Howard County high school seniors planningÂ to pursue higher education in the arts.Â Â Â Â
Maryland Ensemble Theatre'sÂ Fun Company Presents JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS BATMAN SMELLS
October 27, 2022
Based on the children's book by Barbara Park, this play follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May. Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves or will the holiday spirit force a change of heart?
Quince Orchard High School Theatre Presents THE PLOT, LIKE GRAVY, THICKENS
October 26, 2022
QO Theatre, the award-winning theatre program of Quince Orchard High School of MCPS, will present its production of The Plot, Like Gravy Thickens, by Billy St. John, opening November 5th. With a company made up almost entirely of students, including the cast, creative team, and crew, this production promises to be engaging and perfectly mysterious.