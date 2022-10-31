Paul Morella's One-Man Performance of Charles Dickens's A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center presents Paul Morella's unforgettable solo performance of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story of Christmas in the Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab from November 25, 2022-January 1, 2023. Accomplished actor Paul Morella, who adapted the story himself, is now bringing the show back for its thirteenth iteration. The affecting tale has continued to draw crowds and sell out houses as it warms the hearts of DC theatregoers year after year, becoming a holiday tradition for many.

Star and creator Paul Morella said, "Once again, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to share A Christmas Carol with Olney Theatre audiences, at a time when its themes of redemption, hope, and change are more relevant than ever. This year's production promises to be even more visceral, intimate, imaginative, and new and will be even more of a collaboration with the audience rather than a performance. As always, it remains faithful and true to the original because it IS the original, presented as Dickens wrote it and as he intended for it to be presented."

Morella's version of the story is distinguished by its faithfulness to Dickens's prose, as well as by the fact that he himself plays every one of the play's nearly fifty characters. This unique retelling of the classic tale has been referred to by DC Theater Arts as "the story's most authentic form," "beautifully detailed," and the "purest and truest version out there," as well as by DC Theatre Scene as a "remarkable journey" and "magical experience," offering "a wonder that continued to affect me days after seeing the show." It has also been praised by critics writing for outlets including The Washington Post, the Washington City Paper, MD Theatre Guide, and countless more.

"We are elated to welcome Paul Morella back to the Olney Theatre Center to perform his masterful adaptation of this Christmas classic," says Artistic Director Jason Loewith. "This immersive spectacular always delights our audiences, and is the perfect way for theatregoers of all ages to get into the holiday spirit!"