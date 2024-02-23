PIGEONAIRE Presents SAILING OVER A CARDBOARD SEA

PIGEONAIRE will present Sailing Over a Cardboard Sea, an immersive theatrical spectacle that explores memory and the lush, life-giving moon. Find out what really happened on July 20th as the nerds of NASA convene 30 years later at Peabody Heights and find, strangely, that they all remember that fateful day a little differently.

Hilarity ensues in this ensemble-driven power struggle of collective memory, toxic masculinity, and myth making by debut playwright Thomas Treasure, directed by his sister, theater and performance art veteran Lucia A Treasure, and starring a cast of Baltimore weird theater's finest actors and musicians.

Bookended by a gorgeous set of songs about the moon performed by Baltimore giants Emefa Agawu and JacQuan Knox, this short play runs through March in the taproom of Peabody Heights Brewery, part of an ongoing partnership between the venue and PIGEONAIRE proprietor Lucia Treasure.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lucia A Treasure (Director)

Lucia A Treasure is a performance artist, director, actor, and curator based in Baltimore, producing theater works under the name PIGEONAIRE. Her work is grounded in the absurd and esoteric and often deals in manifesting human internal narratives, anxieties and dreams into living, breathing ensemble performances. A theater artist in Baltimore since 1999, Treasure has performed in and directed numerous productions including her original long form performance piece Mad Girl Sings the Blues and her short form recorded memory piece, The Cobweb. She is the co-founder of Hole In The Wall Cabaret, a former member of the Annex Theater company, and her original performance work has been presented at Theatre Project, An Die Musik, the Holy Underground, the Writers and Words series, E.M.P. Collective, Labbodies and Everybody All the Time, and Artscape in Baltimore, and Performance Space 122 in New York, where she also had the privilege of being mentored by the great performance artist Penny Arcade.

Most recently she appeared in Connor M. Kizer's original adaptation of Philip K. Dick's The Three Stigmata of Palmer Eldritch at The Mercury Theater. Her celebrated original performance series, BALTIMORATORY, in which she curates Baltimore performers delivering historic speeches, has regularly presented at Peabody Heights Brewery since 2021. She received her Bachelor of Arts in Theater Arts from Earlham College.

Thomas Treasure (Writer)

Thomas Treasure was born in Baltimore, Maryland, educated in film at Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, and re-educated at L'Arche Greater Washington DC, an intentional community where he shared life with people with intellectual disabilities and served as a caregiver. He now works as an ICU nurse and plays as a writer of plays.

Starring Charles Armstrong, Jake Budenz, Emir Cantic, Derek Cooper, Jon Freedlander (March 23 only), Connor M. Kizer, Jacob Zabawa with music performed by Emefa Agawu, JacQuan Knox, video design by Kristen Anchor, and stage managed by Kateri Pelton

This performance is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council (msac.org).