PERFECT WEDDING to Open at The Cumberland Theatre This Weekend

The Cumberland Theatre will continue their 35th Main Stage Season with the tour-de-force comedy PERFECT WEDDING, which will run June 8th - 18th.

Written by Robin Hawdon, fast-paced farce has provoked waves of laughter in literally hundreds of productions around Europe and across America, and is due to be made into a Hollywood film. The show has been performed in over 30 different countries and translated into over 20 different languages. "It is that rare combination - a riotous comedy and a touching love story at the same time," said a CT spokesperson.

The plot revolves around an appalling situation. A bridegroom wakes on his wedding morning in his own bridal suite, with his bride-to-be about to arrive any moment, and finds a strange girl in bed beside him. What's more an extremely attractive girl whom, in the depths of his post stag-night hangover, he can't remotely remember even having been introduced to. Worse - during the ensuing panic to get the stranger dressed and out of the way, the bride arrives and the girl is trapped in the bathroom. The only way out of the dilemma is to persuade the best man to pretend that the hidden girl is his girl friend. Then the problem is that the best man's real girl friend has to be kept ignorant of the fact. By the time the bride's parents and half the hotel staff get in on the act, the chaos reaches nuclear proportions!

Taking on the roles of Bill (the groom) and Rachel (the bride) will be visiting actors Pierce Bunch and Amanda Talero. Bunch was last seen on the CT stage as Harvey in The Wisdom of Eve. Talero, a native of Queens, NY, is making her Cumberland Theatre debut.

Returning to CT are actors Matt Baughman and Brenna Peerbolt. Baughman has been seen frequently on CT's stage - most recently, as Bill in August: Osage County. Peerbolt made her debut in this season's opener, Murder on the Orient Express playing Mary Debenham.

Rounding out the cast are Katie Zimmerman, who recently starred as Emma in The Prom and JoAnn Peterson, who is returning the Cumberland stage after recently moving back to the area.

The show's creative team includes Jordan Kline (director), Rhett Wolford (scenic designer), Elizabeth Mudge (costume designer), Brendon McCabe (lighting designer) and Kimberli Rowley (props designer). Hayden Kline is serving as the stage manager and Kyle Wolford will serve as wardrobe assistant.

The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8:00 pm and Sunday performances at 2:00 pm. There will be a complimentary wine and cheese reception following the official opening on June 9th. A Sparkling Wine Tasting will be held on Friday, June 16th before the performance for an additional ticket cost. Mimosa packages are also available as well the VIP star box.