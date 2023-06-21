Olney Theatre Adds Outdoor Movies To Summer Lineup

Olney Theatre Center has added five outdoor film screenings to its schedule for the Olney Outdoors series, presented on the newly renovated Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion. It also announced a daytime sing-along screening of Cinderella in the 1938 Original Theatre. Tickets to the outdoor screenings are available on a pay-what-you-want basis with a minimum charge of $5 per order. Tickets for the Cinderella sing-along are $10 (plus a $3.00 service charge). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 301-924-3400 (Hours Wed-Sun, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm)

Disney's Cinderella Sing-Along (1950)

Saturday, July 15, 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM

1938 Original Theatre

Cost: $10 (plus $3 service charge)

Transform your pumpkins, dust off your glass slippers, and bring the family to the 1950 beloved classic Disney's Cinderella! Consisting of classics such as “So This is Love” and “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” we invite all to come out and enjoy what makes Disney Animation unique.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Sunday, July 16, 8:30 PM

The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion

Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)

A doctor discovers that alien spores are invading a California town, creating humanoid replicas of the town's inhabitants. Who is real, and who is a replica? Will humanity survive?

Psycho (1960)

Sunday, July 23, 8:30 PM

The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion

Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)

The disappearance of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) leads a private investigator (Martin Balsam), Marion's lover Sam Loomis (John Gavin), and her sister Lila (Vera Miles) to the doorstep of the Bates Motel, run by proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this horror classic, based on the 1959 novel, is showered with iconic moments that helped shape the thriller genre.

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Sunday, July 30, 8:30 PM

The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion

Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)

Witness the start of the biggest franchise in film history. Set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Empire reigns supreme, bringing fear and terror to all corners of the galaxy. Our only hope is a young boy from the sand planet Tatooine named Luke Skywalker, who must seek his destiny and face his family's legacy.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Sunday, August 13, 8:30 PM

The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion

Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)

Five high school students from different walks of life endure Saturday detention from a power-hungry principal. This John Hughes classic is a quintessential Gen-X “coming of age story” and helped make Emilio Esteves, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall stars!

Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Sunday, August 20, 8:30 PM

The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion

Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)

F.B.I Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) seeks the help of an incarcerated cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins), to catch a kidnapper. This 1991 classic was adapted from the 1988 Thomas Harris novel and received 5 Academy Awards.