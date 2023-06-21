Olney Theatre Adds Outdoor Movies To Summer Lineup

Learn more about the lineup here!
POPULAR
Olney Theatre Center has added five outdoor film screenings to its schedule for the Olney Outdoors series, presented on the newly renovated Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion. It also announced a daytime sing-along screening of Cinderella in the 1938 Original Theatre. Tickets to the outdoor screenings are available on a pay-what-you-want basis with a minimum charge of $5 per order. Tickets for the Cinderella sing-along are $10 (plus a $3.00 service charge). Tickets can be purchased at Click Here or by calling the Box Office at 301-924-3400 (Hours Wed-Sun, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm)
Saturday, July 15, 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM
1938 Original Theatre
Cost: $10 (plus $3 service charge)
Transform your pumpkins, dust off your glass slippers, and bring the family to the 1950 beloved classic Disney's Cinderella! Consisting of classics such as “So This is Love” and “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,” we invite all to come out and enjoy what makes Disney Animation unique.
Sunday, July 16, 8:30 PM
The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion
Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)
A doctor discovers that alien spores are invading a California town, creating humanoid replicas of the town's inhabitants. Who is real, and who is a replica? Will humanity survive?
Sunday, July 23, 8:30 PM
The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion
Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)
The disappearance of Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) leads a private investigator (Martin Balsam), Marion's lover Sam Loomis (John Gavin), and her sister Lila (Vera Miles) to the doorstep of the Bates Motel, run by proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins). Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this horror classic, based on the 1959 novel, is showered with iconic moments that helped shape the thriller genre.
Sunday, July 30, 8:30 PM
The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion
Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)
Witness the start of the biggest franchise in film history. Set a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Empire reigns supreme, bringing fear and terror to all corners of the galaxy. Our only hope is a young boy from the sand planet Tatooine named Luke Skywalker, who must seek his destiny and face his family's legacy.
Sunday, August 13, 8:30 PM
The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion
Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)
Five high school students from different walks of life endure Saturday detention from a power-hungry principal. This John Hughes classic is a quintessential Gen-X “coming of age story” and helped make Emilio Esteves, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Ally Sheedy, and Anthony Michael Hall stars!
Sunday, August 20, 8:30 PM
The Root Family Stage at Omi's Pavilion
Cost: Pay-what-you-want ($5 minimum per order)
F.B.I Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) seeks the help of an incarcerated cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins), to catch a kidnapper. This 1991 classic was adapted from the 1988 Thomas Harris novel and received 5 Academy Awards.
Videos
|First Date
Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre (6/29-7/22)
|"Variations on The End" - Baltimore's 19th annual 10-minute play festival
The BBOX (6/09-6/25)PHOTOS CAST
|Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville
TOBY'S DINNER THEATRE (6/16-8/20)
|The Tempest
Classic Theatre of Maryland (7/06-7/23)
|Something Rotten!
Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, F. Scott Black Theatre (6/09-6/25)
|The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
New Spire Arts (7/14-7/23)
|The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Baltimore (6/24-6/24)
|Shrek! The Musical
Players on Air Inc (8/04-8/04)
|Seussical Jr
Players on Air Inc (8/19-8/20)
|A Few Good Men
The Cumberland Theatre (9/07-9/17)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You