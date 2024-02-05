New Matchbox Convention Coming To Montgomery County Maryland

It's all about mini-metal cars and trucks, the die-cast vehicles you played with when you were a kid are worth big money today!

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 2 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 3 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Toby's Sings And Dances Its Way Into Your Heart Photo 4 Review: A CHORUS LINE at Toby's Sings And Dances Its Way Into Your Heart

New Matchbox Convention Coming To Montgomery County Maryland

It's all about mini-metal cars and trucks, the die-cast vehicles you played with when you were a kid are worth big money today! Festival Factory, a music festival and event production company based in Rockville, MD has announced its inaugural Die-cast Metal Toy Convention in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Bldg. #2 this Spring, Saturday, March 23 from 10am-6pm and Sunday March 24 from 10am-5pm.

The specialized toy show will feature 60 Exhibitors and their inventories of Mattel brands; Matchbox and Hot Wheels as well as other brands like Corgi, Dinky, Greenlight and many other die-cast brands. Discount admission tickets are available at the event's website Matchboxcon.com Tickets are also available at the door. One ticket gets you 2 days of admission and fun.

Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors from all over the east coast are expected. Matchboxcon is intended to be an annual event for the die-cast community, bringing fans together from many states to meet and gather for a weekend sharing both older rare toys and the latest hard-to-find releases at reasonable prices. Exhibitors are known to negotiate. It's fun to buy.

Collecting tiny scale Matchbox metal cars and trucks since he was a boy in the 1960's, Event Producer Hal Davidson, is turning a side hobby into a business driven by fun! Davidson recently noticed how much trading activity was happening online. He discovered many die-cast metal forums; discussions and selling social media pages were out there.

It had also become obvious that there was a strong international network of Matchbox, Hot Wheels, and other die-cast metal toy fans, enthusiasts and serious collectors. Davidson said, "there are millions of passionate Matchbox and Hot Wheels collectors all over the world, it's amazing! After attending other Matchbox shows, Hal decided his company was perfect to produce a show for this mid-Atlantic region, just up the street at 16 Chestnut Street in Gaithersburg, MD off N. Frederick Ave. (Rt. 355). MatchboxCon's home is a perfect vintage building in the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located off I-270. Exit 11 about 20 miles North of Wash., D.C."This die-cast convention is meant to be an annuity for the regional die-cast community!"

The Matchbox Convention is configured as a trade show open to the public with 8' wide spaces (booths) available for rent during the 2 big days. Exhibitors can reserve spaces at matchboxcon.com Parking is free and plentiful. RV spaces are even available at just $40/day! Most transactions are in cash, though credit cards are taken by many exhibitors.

For more info: visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Tobys Sings And Dances Its Way Into Your Heart Photo
Review: A CHORUS LINE at Toby's Sings And Dances Its Way Into Your Heart

A CHORUS LINE at Toby’s in Columbia through March 10th, 2024- Staff are warm and helpful, the atmosphere is welcoming and the production is wonderful. If you’re a fan of musical theater, A CHORUS LINE will resonate. It’s a visual and auditory delight, with complex dance numbers and Marvin Hamlisch’s memorable melodies.

2
Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebbs CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre

This is your last chance to experience the dazzling spectacle of 'CURTAINS,' the murder mystery comedic musical that has captivated audiences throughout its run at Milburn Stone Theatre. Don't miss the final weekend of performances on February 2, 3, and 4. Check out production photos.

3
A Night Of Laughter And Love ONE DAME FUNNY VALENTINE At Milburn Stone Theatre Photo
A Night Of Laughter And Love ONE DAME FUNNY VALENTINE At Milburn Stone Theatre

Get ready to laugh, love, and celebrate Valentine's Day like never before with 'One Dame Funny Valentine' at Milburn Stone Theatre on Friday, February 16th, 2024. Doors open at 7:30pm, and the show kicks off at 8pm.

4
LAYON GRAYS BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & Photo
LAYON GRAY'S BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & 11!

The Milburn Stone Theatre has announced the highly anticipated area return of 'Black Angels Over Tuskegee' on February 10th and 11th, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone TheatrePhotos: First Look At Kander & Ebb's CURTAINS At The Milburn Stone Theatre
A Night Of Laughter And Love ONE DAME FUNNY VALENTINE At Milburn Stone TheatreA Night Of Laughter And Love ONE DAME FUNNY VALENTINE At Milburn Stone Theatre
LAYON GRAY'S BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & 11!LAYON GRAY'S BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE Flys To The Milburn Stone Theatre, February 10 & 11!
Photos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House TheatrePhotos: First Look At Pulitzer Prize-Winning NEXT TO NORMAL At Round House Theatre

Videos

Deidre Staples & Mahkai Dominique on CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre Video
Deidre Staples & Mahkai Dominique on CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre
Director Reginald L. Douglas On CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre Video
Director Reginald L. Douglas On CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY at Everyman Theatre
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Paul Shaffer in Concert with the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra in Baltimore Paul Shaffer in Concert with the Annapolis Chamber Orchestra
Live Arts Maryland (2/17-2/17)Tracker
Murder at the Mansion presents Murder at the Mansion presents "Calamity in Camelot"
F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre (4/05-4/06)
The Baker's Wife in Baltimore The Baker's Wife
The Colonial Players of Annapolis (3/01-3/30)
The Squirrels in Baltimore The Squirrels
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (3/29-4/28)
MET Comedy Night: Hallmark Vali-Improv in Baltimore MET Comedy Night: Hallmark Vali-Improv
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (2/09-2/09)
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in Baltimore The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Compass Rose Theater (3/15-4/28)
The Cover of Life in Baltimore The Cover of Life
The Cumberland Theatre (9/05-9/22)
JIMMY BUFFETT’S Escape to Margaritaville in Baltimore JIMMY BUFFETT’S Escape to Margaritaville
Tidewater Players (2/23-3/03)PHOTOS
Paul Shaffer in Concert in Baltimore Paul Shaffer in Concert
Maryland Hall (2/17-2/17)
The Gin Game by D. L Coburn in Baltimore The Gin Game by D. L Coburn
Compass Rose Theater (1/19-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You