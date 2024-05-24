Montgomery County Juneteenth 2024 Celebration to Feature Performances, Activities & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BlackRock Center for the Arts will present the 27th Annual Juneteenth Celebration, themed “Celebrating Freedom at the Rock: Forever Unshackled,” set to take place at the BlackRock Center for the Arts in Germantown on June 14 and 15. The highlight of this event will be the African American Living Legends Awards, honoring distinguished individuals aged 75 and older who have dedicated their lives to service, advocacy, and selfless acts of kindness. There will also be Community Engagement activities by Sandy Spring Slave Museum, Montgomery County Historical Society, Arts on The Block & The Germantown Public Library & more.

Awards Ceremony:

Date: Friday, June 14

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: BlackRock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown, MD

Host: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

Juneteenth Community Celebration:

Date: Saturday, June 15

Time: Noon to 10 p.m.

Location: BlackRock Center for the Arts, Germantown, MD

The celebration will feature a dynamic lineup of performances and workshops across multiple stages:

Performances (more to come):

1. Eccentric Muziq featuring Levi Terrell

2. The BGX featuring Kashi-Tara

3. Headlining this year's event: TROUBLE FUNK

4. Leeanet Noble's: Step To The Music. Tap & Step workshop

5. Soul Line Dancing

6. Vinyl Record Vendors

7. Wisdom Speeks

8. Dupont Brass

9. Secret Society

10. DJ OSO FRESH

Special Programs (more to come):

SHARING VOICES: RACE & #REALTALK CONCERT; THE POPPAW QUEEN (documentary and Q&A); Leeanet Noble's workshop/jam session/storytelling/Stepping and Tap Dance session; FAITH RINGOLD (documentary).

Black Box Events:

KanKouran West African Dance Workshop and Performance; Vessel Experience Hip Hop Workshop; Shades of a Rich Culture - a one-woman show; Black Broadway on U - 125th Anniversary Tribute to Duke Ellington featuring Deborah Bond.

