Merits of Opening Up Baltimore Movie Theaters Debated

The Washington Post has reported that Baltimore movie theaters may have begun to open up, but people are still debating whether it is safe to return, and if they want to.

The Senator Theatre recently opened up its doors for the first time in six months.

One theater-goer said:

"It's exciting to open the theater again after we've been closed for so long...But getting going again also comes with anxiety. We have spent the last six months working for this day. We have done all the upgrades and updated all the systems, but until you open, you don't know how things will go. We just want people to feel safe."

The Senator's capacity has been reduced from 736 to no more than 80, with 25 audience members allowed in each of the two large auditoriums and 15 in the smaller ones. apiece in the two large auditoriums and 15 each in the two small theaters).

Another theater-goer shared:

"I won't hang out with people I don't know. I won't walk around downtown Towson at 10 p.m. on a weekend night. But here people are wearing masks. They're following the rules. As long as people are responsible, I think we'll be O.K."

