Maryland Ensemble Theatre's Virtual FUNCamp Keeps The Arts Alive This Summer

Maryland Ensemble Theatre(MET) and The Fun Company have announced an all-new virtual summer theatre experience.

After careful consideration and much research, MET, like many camps across the region has decided there are too many uncertainties related to ensuring the safety of our campers and staff to hold in-person FUNCamp this summer. Instead, MET has reworked some of your favorite FUNCamp sessions for the web.

"At FUNCamp, camper safety has always been the highest priority," said Camp Director Julie Herber. "Although we could not see a way to safely hold camp in-person, we hope campers will be just as excited about the virtual camps we have to offer."



For 23 years, MET has offered FUNCamp as a day-camp in which students are encouraged to connect with their artistic side in classes led by theatre professionals. Through Virtual FUNCamp, MET has been able to maintain their passion for passing a love of the arts to the next generation in some new and exciting ways. Campers can now choose from a variety of week-long camps, with sessions structured around FUNCamp's traditional five hour days.



In a virtual FUNCamp session, campers will work throughout the day with MET professionals and their camp ensemble in an experience that creates bonds beyond the virtual realm. In a time of social distancing, these camps help to foster meaningful relationships and a sense of togetherness, using theatre as a vehicle to build, create, and explore what connects us all.



FUNCamp programs are taught by experienced MET Teaching Artists, along with guest instructors and performing artists. Space is limited to ensure campers get the personal attention they need to succeed. Campers will need a strong internet connection and a device (phone, tablet, or computer) for video conferencing. All special materials needed for camp and classes will be available for pick up or dropped off. Depending on the camp, students will have the opportunity to share final performances with family and friends either daily or at the end of the week. For more information about the individual camps, dates, and pricing, please visit marylandensemble.org/fun-camp-2020/.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensembletheater.org.

