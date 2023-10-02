Maryland Ensemble Theatre to Present ANGELS IN AMERICA

This October, the City of Frederick, Maryland, is set to become a vibrant hub of artistic expression and cultural reflection as Maryland Ensemble Theatre will present Angels in America. Simultaneously, the Memorial AIDS Quilt will be displayed at the District Arts Gallery, and art enthusiasts can immerse themselves in William Cochran's "Angels in Architecture" mural series located within walking distance of MET and District Arts, comprising "Egress," "Earthbound," and "The Edge of Gravity." This convergence of artistry promises to be a transformative moment for the city, celebrating the concept of angels in various forms and shedding light on important cultural themes.

Angels in America at MET is a theatrical masterpiece written by Tony Kushner that examines love, politics, and identity during the height of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. This powerful production delves into the lives of its characters, offering a fresh perspective on enduring themes that resonate with audiences today.

The Memorial AIDS Quilt, a symbol of remembrance and resilience, will be on display at the District Arts Gallery, serving as a poignant reminder of the impact of the HIV/AIDS pandemic on our society. Each quilt panel pays tribute to a life lost and is a testament to the strength of the community in the face of adversity.

Adding to the city's angelic theme, William Cochran's "Angels in Architecture" mural series graces the downtown area. These three captivating murals, titled "Archangel," "Earthbound" (co-created with Paul Wilson), and "The Edge of Gravity," provide a visual journey through the concept of angels, exploring their significance in art and culture. Cochran recalls when “Angels in America” was first produced in 1991, the same year that he created “The Edge of Gravity,” as an earthquake cultural moment.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre is dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical performances that engage and challenge audiences while addressing relevant community issues. This cultural initiative represents a significant collaboration between Frederick's cultural leaders.

Embrace this unique opportunity to celebrate the arts, reflect on important cultural themes, and explore the concept of angels in various artistic forms this October in Frederick. Join us in this extraordinary convergence of creativity and cultural significance.

About Angels in America:

Angels in America, Part 2 Perestroika, runs in rep with the remounted Angels in America, Part 1 Millennium.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for Seniors (65+) and Military, and $15 for students. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while inventory lasts. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.

Contains strong language and sexual themes, recommended for ages 18+

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre: We are a professional, collaborative theatre ensemble broadly connected to our community by inspiring passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.

To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensemble.org.

About DISTRICT Arts:

DISTRICT Arts is a contemporary art gallery in the heart of the historic district in downtown

Frederick, MD. The gallery features local, regional and nationally recognized working artists

whose creations evoke the modern world through the dramatic use of color and form, reflect

world influences and diversity, and inspire, challenge, entertain and educate.

information, visit www.districtarts.com.

About "Angels in Architecture" Mural Series:

"Archangel," Community Bridge, Carol Creek, Northside, Frederick

"Earthbound," (Co-created with Pual Wilson) 45 N. Market St. (north side wall) Frederick

"The Edge of Gravity," 43 S. Market St. (south side wall) Frederick

Cochran's "Dreaming" Installation is displayed on the exterior entrance of Maryland Ensemble Theatre - while noteworthy, it is not a deliberate part of the "Angels in Architecture" mural series.