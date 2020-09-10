Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents VICTORY IS WITHIN OUT GRASP

The four-part series begins September 18.

Maryland Ensemble Theatre has revealed the first production in its 2020-2021 Season Of Surprises: Victory Is Within Our Grasp, a new original work to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the 19th Amendment. Featuring real monologues from the women's suffrage movement, compiled by Suzanne Beal, Julie Herber, and Gené Fouché and directed by Gené Fouché, Victory Is Within Our Grasp will be presented as a virtual 4-part series over the coming month.

As Carrie Chapman Catt rallied suffragists in 1916 by exclaiming "Let us sound a bugle call here and now to the women of the Nation: The Woman's Hour has struck." Victory Is Within Our Grasp celebrates the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment and the courageous suffragists who joined the fight, in their own words. Featuring historic speeches from Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton and more performed by MET Company members Allison Duvall, Ray Hatch, Julie Herber, Jennifer Pagano, Lia Seltzer, Rachel Smith, Laura Stark, Tori Weaver, as well as Mikayla Domingo, Kiah Hyman, Carol Randolph, and Jean Rosolino. Together, these skilled performers breathe new life into the texts and speeches of the nearly century-long fight for a woman's right to vote for an online show that is sure to inspire.

With the guidance of MET's COVID Committee, the theatre has decided to stay-the-course with its current Season Of Surprises plan, moving forward in a medium that is safe for all. Cast members rehearsed for the production virtually, joining the director and a small crew to record each monologue in a safe and sanitized space within the theatre. The talented design team comprised of Stage Manager Shayden Jamison, Design Coordinator Tabetha White, Composer and Sound Designer Kristin Hamby, Cinematographer and Editors Stephen Craig and Tad Janes, Technical Director Stephen Craig and Producing Manager Melynda Burdette, have worked diligently to ensure Victory Is Within Our Grasp holds up to MET's traditional production standards while being filmed and produced in a safe environment.

Victory Is Within Our Grasp will be made available in four separate episodes, with the first set to launch on Friday, September 18. New episodes will be released biweekly, leading up to the 2020 Election, and will be available for $6 through Vimeo On Demand, and free of charge for MET Season Subscribers. For more information, visit MarylandEnsemble.org/Victory.

