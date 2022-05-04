Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET)'s 24th Mainstage season brings this heartwarming music filled comedy to Downtown Frederick with The Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez. MET Associate Artistic Director Julie Herber directs this final show of the MET Mainstage season. Just in time for Pride Month, this Drag filled theatrical runs May 13 through June 12. Audiences will adore the relatable characters and the the vivacious Drag Queen acts sprinkled throughout the course of the night at the theater.

The Legend of Georgia McBride presents the story of Casey who is young and broke, and has his landlord knocking at the door. He's just found out his wife is going to have a baby and to make matters even more desperate, Casey is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator at the run-down, small-town Florida bar he works for. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business-and himself. The show features MET Company Members Ray Hatch as Miss Tracey Mills and Jeremy Myers as Casey; returning to the MET Mainstage are performers Eric Jones as Rexy/Jason, Steve Cairns as Eddie, and Rachel Manu as Jo.

"One of the things I love about this script is that it peals back the curtain into where Drag came from," remarks veteran Drag performer and cast member Eric Jones, "it is a great testament to being honest to oneself". Helping these Queens from the behind the scenes are Stage Manager Karli Cole, Assistant Stage Manager Olivia Pietanza, Scenic Designer Ira Domser, Costume Designer Sherry Shaner, Lighting Designers Tabetha White and Shayden Jamison, Prop Designer Bailey Sterling-Lee, Sound Designer Kevin Lloyd, Hair and Makeup Design by Joe Chacone AKA Johanna Rains, Production Manager Melynda Wintrol and Technical Director Cody James.

Audiences can see The Legend of Georgia McBride at Maryland Ensemble Theatre (31 W Patrick St. Frederick, MD). Performances will take place May 13 through June 12 with evening performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm and 3pm matinees on Sundays. Audiences are advised to check MET's website for the most up-to-date COVID policy. Tickets are $28 and are available to purchase at www.marylandensemble.org

CAST

Jeremy Myers as Casey

Rachel Manu as Jo

Ray Hatch as Miss Tracey Mills

Eric Jones as Rexy/Jason

Steve Cairns as Eddie

PRODUCTION TEAM

Matthew Lopez, Playwright

Julie Herber, Director

Karlie Cole, Stage Manager

Olivia Pietanza, Assistant Stage Manager

Ira Domser, Scenic Design

Sherry Shaner, Costume Design

Tabetha White and Shayden Jamison, Lighting Design

Kevin Lloyd, Sound Designer

Bailey Sterling-Lee, Props Designer

Joe Chacone, Hair and Makeup Design

Melynda Wintrol, Production Manager

Cody James, Technical Director