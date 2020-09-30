Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents Sweat For MET 5K to Support the Arts

Runners will gather virtually October 23-25 to participate in the Sweat 4 MET 5k.

With formal productions still hindered by the COVID-19 Pandemic, Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is thrilled to announce their first-ever Sweat 4 MET 5K to support the theatre. Since the start of the shutdown, MET has been hard at work developing virtual cabarets, non-stop online comedy shows, and a Season of Surprises designed to work within whatever restrictions may prevent the theatre from holding traditional performances. Artists from MET's 40-person Ensemble have been sweating to make art for over 24 years and now they are asking audiences to Sweat For MET.

"MET's primary fundraiser of the year "Retro Prom" was canceled due to COVID-19" notes Board President Jane Dallimore, speaking of MET's annual fundraiser that has raised $30,000 for the theatre in years past. Jane has since spearheaded the Sweat 4 MET 5K. "I came up with the idea for a Virtual 5K as I was participating in races that had transitioned into virtual events. I noticed that people were still supportive of the organizations that were holding them and it also gave people goals with their running and fitness to aim for. Participants were having fun and were still able to log their times, post photos, collect a T-shirt and medal." Jane hopes that MET will be able to find similar success with their 5K, and in the process help to bring people together, even if running individually, adding that "Exercise is proven to reduce symptoms of depression and improve health which is essential during these times and the impact that the pandemic has had on people mentally."

Even as state-wide restrictions ease, it is a crucial time to find new ways to support the arts. MET's Managing Director Kathryn Vicere explains how the theatre continues to be impacted by the pandemic: "When phase 3 was announced, MET conducted a survey of its patron base to determine comfort-level of returning to our theatre live and in-person. With over 500 responses, it is clear that the demand to attend in person, coupled with the capacity restrictions (based on our total occupancy, only 24 patrons at a time could attend in person) is not sufficient to mount a staged production and incur the cost of needed safety and cleaning measures." The Sweat 4 MET 5K, offers audiences an excellent opportunity to support the theater, as Cross Street Partners has pledged to match up to $5,000 in donations raised from the event. MET plans to utilize all funds raised towards the cost of keeping staff employed, the ghostlight on, and to help cover the costs of mounting virtual productions.

MET would like to thank their generous sponsors for the event: Cross Street Partners (Streakers 5K+), Stephen Richard Parnes (Hamstrings 1K+), Frederick County Bank: A Division Of ACNB Bank, and Jane and Rob Dallimore (Striders $500+). Sponsorship opportunities are still available for this event, at all levels: Streakers ($5,000+) Endorphins ($2,500+), Hamstrings ($1,000+) and Striders ($500+).

Runners will gather virtually October 23-25 to participate in the Sweat 4 MET 5k. Runners can participate at any time and from any location, there will be a $30 entry fee with all proceeds going to support the Maryland Ensemble Theatre. The first $5000 raised for MET will be matched by a generous donation by Cross Street Partners. Participants can run individually or in socially distanced groups of two or more, groups are encouraged to name their teams after their favorite MET productions. Participants who register prior to October 7th will receive a free Sweat 4 MET T-shirt. To register and learn more, visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MD/Frederick/SWEAT4MET

