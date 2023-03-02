Maryland Ensemble Theatre Presents CRAFT TOWN By Lydia Hadfield, March 30 - April 23

When crime comes to CraftTown, Assistant Manager Scotty DelRio finds a purpose. Can Scotty construct a new identity as a P.I. and sleuth his coworkers' secrets while keeping his own? Comedy and mystery collide in this mid-size retail noir by local playwright and MET Ensemble Member Lydia Hadfield.

Director Jeremy Myers describes CraftTown as "a satirical nod and homage to noir, a coming-of-age/origin story, a queer story. I mostly focus on CrafTown being a memory play. The audience is seeing the events unfold through a retelling. We're watching these memories manifest and come to life. We are living through the experience and memories of our protagonist, Scotty. Scotty happens to be trans. Though the story really doesn't focus on this, because we are watching these retold events through his perspective, the story is inherently a queer story. Memories can be fragmented and events sometimes slightly altered or exaggerated in our retelling- consciously or subconsciously. That idea gives us a foundation to play within a heightened reality. Scotty navigates us between present day narrations and jumping into the re-lived events unfolding on stage. We're not in a world structured with realism, so our style of storytelling is very expressionist. This notion is supported in the text and leads us to an actor driven event. I'm really proud to be a part of creating this inaugural production and grateful that MET's diverse seasons often include new works"

CraftTown marks the first production to utilize the alley seating configuration in the newly renovated Robin Drummond Mainstage at Maryland Ensemble Theatre. MET has a rich history of devised and original works written by local playwrights thanks to METLab and Plays in Progress programming.

Playwright Lydia Hadfield says she is "delighted for "CraftTown" to premiere in my home county, at my home theatre! "CraftTown" certainly owes something to comedic rhythms I practiced in the MET's Ensemble School improv troupe as a teenager. Over the years, MET has nurtured the development of three of my plays through the Plays in Progress festival. To have the play selection committee of Ensemble Members choose "CraftTown" for full production is an honor and privilege. And so much fun! There's no joy quite like witnessing a talented group of people bring their own creativity to my script, granting the play its own life beyond the page. It's been a rewarding collaboration with the MET to bring "CraftTown" to the MainStage. There's so much for everyone to relate to in a comedic tale of retail crime. I can't wait for the audience to arrive and share in the laughs!"

The CraftTown production team includes: Director Jeremy Myers, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Katy Cawley, Assistant Stage Manager Sam White, Technical Director and Lighting Designer Cody James, Scenic Designer David DiFalco, Sound Designer Doug Gove, Costume Designer Autumn Carver, Properties Designer Katie Rattigan.

The cast includes MET Ensemble Members AJ George-Wright as Scotty DelRio, Julie Herber as Barb, Lauren Johnson as Lindsay, Mallorie Stern as Kayla, Laura Stark as Big Kate, Karli Cole as Shay, Stephen Craig as Smartphone, and Melynda Burdette Wintrol as Understudy for Big Kate/Paulette/ and Barb. Rounding out the cast are Jean Rosolino as Paulette and Victoria Rose as Understudy for Shay/Kayla/Lindsey.

CraftTown opens on Friday, March 31st and runs through Sunday, April 23rd with a $15 preview night on Thursday, March 30th. Curtain is at 8:00pm Thursday - Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday matinees. ASL Interpretation will be provided on Friday, March 31st. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for Seniors (65+) and Military, and $15 for students. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while inventory lasts. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.