Maryland Ensemble Theatre Cancels Remainder of 2019-2020 Season

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on into May, Maryland Ensemble Theatre has made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of its 2019-2020 season. The creative teams behind our mainstage productions of Angels In America Pt. 1 and The Legend of Georgia McBride, as well as Fun Company's Giggle Giggle Quack and Commedia Cinderella, have been notified and it is MET's sincere hope to tell these stories in future artistic seasons. These cancellations extend to the remaining classes of The Ensemble School's spring semester.

Creating a safe space for patrons, partners, artists, students, and staff has always been of utmost importance at MET, and the ensemble does not feel it would be responsible to plan performances for the immediate future. Even if the Governor's stay at home order were to be lifted in the coming weeks, the State's Roadmap to Recovery outlines that the venue would not be able to open until either phase 2 on a restricted basis, or phase 3.

Season Subscribers and Ensemble School students have been contacted individually and informed of the news, with many generously choosing to donate the cost of their unused tickets and classes back to the theatre to support MET during this difficult time.

At this time, MET Company Members are continuing to make masks for Frederick's healthcare workers and most vulnerable citizens, which are distributed through The YMCA of Frederick County, and in partnership with The United Way of Frederick County & the COVID Collaborative. As MET finalizes plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 season, it encourages audiences to enjoy the digital content it has produced and will continue to release on its Facebook page and website while theatre doors are closed.





