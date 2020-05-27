Maryland Ensemble Theatre Announces A Season Of Surprises

Maryland Ensemble Theatre, in the wake of a national pandemic and social distancing regulations, has announced its 2020-2021 season, TRUST US: A Season Of Surprises!

With limited options to bring audiences into the theatre, MET is rethinking their approach to live shows: "You can't come to us, so we'll come to you- stream on, pop up or drive-in." The company's Artistic Director Tad Janes wrote in a summary of the new season. "Since we started MET, we've always been able to surprise our audiences with art that is vibrant, interesting, and sometimes difficult. We want to keep you guessing 'what are they gonna do next!?!?' Guess what, with this season, we're going to keep you guessing."



The plan, presented to Ensemble members during a virtual company meeting, relies heavily on the creation of original content from MET in the form of full length and one-act shows. Performances will be brought to a wide range of audiences through a multi-pronged approach, including streamed shows designed for video, pop-up performances traveling to subscriber's front doors, and even drive-in theatre. "Trust us and we're going to present art to you in various ways, shapes, and forms and we're going to continue to connect with you, as we have for the last 23 years", Janes said in his pitch for the season.



One major goal of the new season: to maintain and strengthen MET's connection to the community in a time when traditional theatre may be difficult or unsafe to produce. "As theatre people, we are constantly presented with problems that need to be solved", Janes stated regarding the new plan. "This is a huge problem- how do you connect with your audience, give them a theatre experience, make them feel energized about the art form, and more connected to the community? I feel that our ideas here address those issues all while fulfilling the creative spirit of our artistic ensemble."



With specific shows and experiences to be announced at a later date, MET is working to revise its subscription plans in a way that makes sense for the newly constructed season, while helping to cover the basic costs of staffing and maintaining the physical space until audiences are able to return. MET will work this coming season to build a community of patrons and supporters who have come to know and love MET shows and are ready for more, no matter the format.



In a time when things couldn't be more unpredictable, MET has risen to the occasion to create unpredictable theatre.



To learn more about MET, visit www.marylandensembletheater.org.

