MPT Will Air the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's 'BBC Proms' Performance

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) today announced the U.S. broadcast premiere of The BSO at the BBC Proms: A Gala Celebration, to be presented by Maryland Public Television (MPT) beginning at 6 pm on Saturday, May 9. The exclusive broadcast features BSO Music Director Marin Alsop leading the BSO in its debut performance at the BBC Proms in London's Royal Albert Hall, which took place in August 2018, during the BSO's tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Due to social distancing measures, the BSO's Gala Celebration and Concert featuring Itzhak Perlman, scheduled for May 9 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, cannot proceed. Instead, the BSO has partnered with MPT to broadcast the BSO's performance from the BBC Proms. The two-hour concert broadcast will take place on Saturday, May 9 beginning at 6 pm on MPT's main channel in high definition, as well as livestreamed on MPT digital platforms including mpt.org/livestream. For the full experience, including exclusive pre- and post-concert content and a link to MPT's telecast stream, viewers can tune in via www.BSOmusic.org/GalaCelebration.

"We are grateful to Maryland Public Television for joining with the BSO to present this historic concert. In addition to expressing our appreciation to the BBC and the American Federation of Musicians for making this broadcast possible, we express our deep gratitude to the State of Maryland, which was instrumental in enabling the BSO to be a cultural ambassador of our great state. While we look forward to the moment when the Orchestra can return to the stage, we are thrilled to share this inspiring performance at a time when the power of music is needed more than ever," said BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome.

"The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is among the crown jewels of Maryland and MPT is thrilled to partner with the BSO on a special concert broadcast that's sure to raise the spirits of viewers across the state," said MPT President & CEO Larry D. Unger. "The BSO's Proms concert showcases the orchestra at one of the most significant annual events in British culture, and we're grateful to the BBC for making it available to MPT for the benefit of our audience."

The program, conducted by Music Director Marin Alsop, features Leonard Bernstein's Slava! A Political Overture and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5. Also on the program is Bernstein's Symphony No. 2, "Age of Anxiety," with pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Vice President of Development Allison Burr-Livingstone commented, "As the BSO's primary fundraising event, the Gala generates critical unrestricted support for our annual season of great music education and great music making. We would like to thank all of our Gala sponsors who have graciously transferred their sponsorship dollars to support this community Gala Celebration."

Ticketholders for the BSO's Gala Celebration and Concert featuring Itzhak Perlman will be contacted by the BSO Ticket Office.





