MET's FunCompany Presents THE SNOWY DAY And Other Stories By Ezra Jack Keats

This story, packed with humor and fun, is a celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination.

Jan. 10, 2023  
Maryland Ensemble Theatre's FUNCompany invites you to follow Peter and his friends as they set out to celebrate the first snowfall of the year with snowball fights, making snow angels, and playing in the snow. Based on the Caldecott Award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats. This story, packed with humor and fun, is a celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination.

"Whether it's the wonder of fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special hidden treasure, or the rush of writing a letter to someone special" says Director Sierra Young, "The Snowy Day and Other Stories follows our young protagonist, Peter, as he experiences some of life's simple pleasures - along with its challenges. Within this delightful collection of stories- including "Whistle for Willie," "Goggles!," "A Letter to Amy" and Caldecott Winner "The Snowy Day"- the audience joins Peter in navigating the world through his lens through the use of vibrant visuals, shadow puppetry and strong movement for theatrical storytelling.Reminding us all that even in difficult times, there is immense power in finding joy as an act of resistance; and to never discount the small moments of life that make us who we are."

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats production team includes: Director Sierra Young, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Olivia Pietanza, Technical Director Cody James, Scenic Designer Joann Foltz, Lighting Designer Corey Brown, Sound Designer Lauren Johnson, Costume Designer Julie Herber, Properties Designer Shayden Jamison, and Puppet Designer Dre Moore.

The Cast features Ezra Lavala, last seen in the FUNCompany production of Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells, as Peter. The ensemble of characters throughout the four stories in the production are played by Mumbi Mwaura and MacKenzie Stewart (MET's FUNCompany's Bob Marley's Three Little Birds) and Mark Wallace (MET's Detroit '67). MET Apprentice Eliana Damaska understudies all roles.

The Snowy Day and Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats opens on Saturday, February 11 and runs through Sunday, March 5. Performances are Saturdays at 10:30 am and 1:30 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm. Arrive early to enjoy interactive craft, game, and photo booth stations.

ASL Interpretation and Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are $15 per person. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.




