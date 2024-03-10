MET to Host 19th Annual RETRO PROM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flash back to the ‘80s at Retro Prom, Maryland Ensemble Theatre's 19th annual fundraiser and the best party of the year! Retro Prom will feature the musical stylings of Benefactor Events to dance the night away to, delicious food by The Savory Spoon, a raffle featuring a night in New York City's Manhattan Club, fun prom photos, a cash bar, tacos and desserts. This sell-out event for guests 21 years and older will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 7:00PM - 11:00PM at the William Talley Recreation Center (121 N. Bentz St. Frederick, MD 21701) in Baker Park.

Though it is not a requirement that party guests wear a themed outfit it is encouraged that guests dance the night away dressed for prom, all decades of attire welcomed. New to Retro Prom this year is online bidding, which will allow guests to bid from wherever they are on silent auction items, receive outbid notifications, and seamlessly check out at the end of the night. Raffle ticket purchases and donations may also be completed online.

“Everyone loves to wear clothing from their favorite decade or a costume based on their favorite theatre or movie character, or being comfy and seeing everyone's fun outfits. It's a blast!”, Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Community Outreach Manager happily shares. “Best of all they get to do it for a great cause!” Proceeds from the event will benefit Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) who for over 25 years have been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes and side-splitting comedy. MET is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Tickets or tables may be purchased online at the button below, by phone at (301) 694-4744, or in person at the MET Box Office. Individual tickets are $70 each. Tables are available for guaranteed seating for 4, 8, 10, or 12 attendees. Costs for tables range from $240 - $720 with advanced registration. Tables include a sign with the party's name, guaranteed seating, and a bottle of champagne on ice. There will also be standing high-top tables and limited non-table seating for those purchasing individual tickets only.

RETRO PROM INFORMATION

Where: William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St. Frederick, MD 21701

Date/Time: Saturday, March 16, 2024 @ 7PM - 11PM

Ticket Prices: $70 per person and tables of 4, 8, 10, and 12 are available at variable costs. Additional Service Fees may apply. To purchase tickets/ tables, please call 301-694-4744 or visit the button below.

About Maryland Ensemble Theatre

Celebrating more than 25 years of artistry and craftsmanship. The premiere producing theater of Frederick, Maryland. MET's mission is to inspire passion for the arts with courageous, relevant, accessible performance and programs that enable people to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer.