MET Presents MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY

Performances run December 1 - 23, 2022.

Nov. 02, 2022  

As the family gathers at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy to celebrate Christmas, Mary - the bookish middle child of the Bennets - finally has her day. Set two years after the events of Pride and Prejudice, this winning sequel with period style and modern wit is sure to delight Jane Austen fans and newcomers alike.

"I am especially delighted to be directing this charming romantic comedy in the newly renovated theatre." says Director, Suzanne Beal, "It is such a pleasure to revisit these characters from Pride and Prejudice in such a witty "sequel' to the original story. And we have a terrific cast and top-notch design team! What a special Christmas gift."

The Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley production team includes: Director Suzanne Beal, Production Manager Melynda Burdette Wintrol, Stage Manager Rachel Smith, Assistant Stage Manager AJ George, Technical Director Cody James, Scenic Designer David DiFalco, Lighting Designer Doug Grove, Sound Designer Shayden Jamison, Costume Designers Elizabeth Tringali and Judy Harkins, Properties Designer Rooster Sultan, and Dramaturg Laura Stark.

The cast includes MET Ensemble Members Tori Weaver as Mary Bennet, Molly Parchment as Elizabeth Darcy, Mallorie Stern as Jane Bingley, Courtney McLaughlin as Anne de Bourgh, Jennifer Pagano as Understudy for Jane/Lizzy/Anne, and Matt Harris as Understudy for Arthur/Darcy/Bingley. Rounding out the cast are Joseph Waeyeart as Arthur de Bourgh, Bill Dennison as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Willem Rogers as Charles Bingley, Rose Hahn as Lydia Wickham, and Zoë Bowen Smith as Understudy for Lydia/Mary.

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley opens on Friday, December 2 and runs through Friday, December 23 with a $15 preview night on Thursday, December 1. Curtain is at 8:00pm Thursday - Saturday and 3:00pm on Sunday matinees.

ASL Interpretation will be provided on Friday, December 7. Audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.

Tickets are $32 for adults, $30 for Seniors (65+) and Military, and $15 for students. A limited number of tickets for each performance are available as Pay-What-You-Will. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office.




