MET Presents Barbara and Gregory's Holiday Bazaar

The holidays are just around the corner, and Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is thrilled to provide even more festive entertainment with their new original streaming show Barbara And Gregory's Second Annual Holiday Bazaar... Now Streaming LIVE! Available to stream on Youtube and Facebook starting Saturday, Dec 19th, this holiday special from the minds of MET Company Members Caitlyn Joy and J.D. Sivert takes a comedic look at what timeless holiday traditions become once their chaotic energy is wrangled into a zoom meeting.

After a disastrous first year helming their church's Annual Holiday Bazaar, Barbara (Caitlyn Joy) and Gregory (J.D. Sivert) are desperate to redeem themselves the only way state guidelines will allow - with a jam-packed, holiday extravaganza... ONLINE! The show features familiar MET faces, Julie Herber (Reverend Moreland), Gené Foucé and Tad Janes (Brenda and Ted), Ray Hatch (Reggie Thomas), Jeremy Myers (Ben), Lia, Tim, Wilson, and Ysa Seltzer (the Washburn family) and Sophie Beers-Author (Skylar). Tune in as they showcase the handiwork of local artisans, enjoy musical performances, and spread (or force-feed if they have to) good cheer to one and all. Speaking of the piece, J.D. Sivert notes that "the challenges of the year are amplified now because we are used to being together not just on the actual holidays themselves - but parties, bazaars, travel - nothing is going to be the same, and it's frustrating. Barbara and Gregory reflect that frustration and try to push through it to hilarious, disastrous, and heartfelt results - which is very 2020."

The show features an array of festive artwork available for purchase from Kevin Cole, Stephanie Hyder, Katie Rattigan, and Tabetha White. "The idea for this project was to showcase the crafts/merchandise of our friends," says playwright Caitlyn Joy. "They would typically be at Holiday bazaars all over the area but since it is not safe to do so - why not have a forum to showcase their work online. We also wanted to make the bazaar funny, which spun into this idea of a couple doing an entire event that is usually in person online."

Barbara And Gregory's Second Annual Holiday Bazaar... Now Streaming LIVE! will be available to stream on Youtube and Facebook on Saturday, December 19. The show is free for all to enjoy, so tune in and get some laughs. For more information, visit MarylandEnsemble.org/holidaybazaar.

Cast:

Gregory: J.D. Sivert

Barbara: Caitlyn Joy

Skylar: Sophie Beers-Arthur

Reverend Moreland: Julie Herber

Brenda: Gené Fouche

Ted: Tad Janes

Reggie Thomas: Ray Hatch

Ben: Jeremy Myers

Jerry Washburn: Tim Seltzer

Janie Washburn: Lia Seltzer

The Washburn Children: Wilson & Ysa Seltzer

VENDORS/ARTISTS:

Tabetha White

Kevin Cole

Stephanie Hyder (guest appearances by Matt, Vince, and Leo Hyder)

Katie Rattigan