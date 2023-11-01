I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater

A sharp and funny exploration of friendship and secrets. Playwright Lauren Gunderson is hailed as one of the most prolific playwrights in America.
The Compass Rose Theater is presenting I and You by Lauren Gunderson November 10-December 20.
In this award-winning play, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline's door to finish an urgent assignment on Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass. As the two drop their guards and share their secrets, a deeper mystery - one that connects them - is revealed.
The Washington Post review said I and You is "sharp and funny," adding, "Gunderson taps into a buoyant spirit...the touching 'barbaric yawp' (Whitman's phrase) of these two deeply engaging kids."
According to American Theater Magazine, playwright Lauren Gunderson is one of the most prolific playwrights in America. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award for I and You and The Book of Will, the winner of the Lanford Wilson Award, and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.
