Howard County Arts Council Welcomes Three New Members To Board Of Directors

The Howard County Arts Council recently welcomed three community leaders to its Board of Directors. Brian Liu, Andrea Magers, and Ryan Rager join a multitalented group led by Adam Stull, Howard Bank.

In welcoming the new members, Stull said, "The Arts Council's stature as a model multi-purpose arts agency and advocate for the arts is due, in large part, to strong governance.a??As President of the Board, I look forward to working witha??the new and existing Board members. We share a passion for our stewardship of the Arts Council and the crucial role the arts have in the health and wellness of our community and our local economy."a??

The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise along with new perspectives to the Arts Council Board:

Brian Liu | Washington Adventist University

Dr. Brian Liu serves as Assistant Professor of Music at Washington Adventist University. In addition to his teaching responsibilities, he holds the position of Assistant Conductor of the New England Youth Ensemble, Artistic Director of the Anna H. Wang Presidential Concert Series, and Director of the Community Music School at the university. Dr. Liu holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts in Violin Performance from the Catholic University of America and a Master of Music in Performance and Literature from the Eastman School of Music.

Andrea Magers | State Farm Insurance

Andrea is the Agent/Owner of Andrea Magers State Farm Insurance. Andrea is a third generation State Farm Agent, she has worked in the insurance and financial services industry since 2008. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, College Park.

Ryan Rager | M&T Bank

Ryan joined M&T Bank in the fall of 2019 through the M&T's Executive Associate program. He has since worked on both the Baltimore and Chesapeake Middle Market Commercial Banking Teams. Previously, Ryan served as a Submarine Officer in the United States Navy from 2010 through 2017. As a junior officer onboard the USS MONTPELIER (SSN-765) out of Norfolk, VA, he held several positions in the engineering and operations departments. Ryan completed his time on active duty as a Fleet Liaison at the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Washington, D.C. Ryan earned his MBA from the University of Maryland's Smith School of Business in the Spring of 2020 and is a 2010 graduate of the United States Naval Academy.

The Arts Council's Board of Directors is a volunteer governing Board that is legally and fiscally responsible for the organization.a?? The Board hires the Executive Director, makes strategic decisions, and sets policy to ensure programs and operations are consistent with the Arts Council's mission.a?? The new Board members join the Arts Council at an exciting time with a new season of programming and the kick-off for the annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County fundraising campaign just underway.a??

For more information on the Arts Council and its programs, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.