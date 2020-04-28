Howard County Arts Council Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Arts Scholarships. A total of $15,000 in awards was distributed. A $4,000 scholarship was awarded to Alexandra Hopkins, Musical Theatre, Oakland Mills High School.

A $2,000 scholarship was presented to Noni Grimes, Visual Art, Centennial High School. $1,500 scholarships went to Jenna Dietrich, Instrumental Music, Hammond High School; and Arielle Frey, Visual Art, Reservoir High School. $1,000 scholarships were presented to Kristian Craig, Visual Art, Hammond High School; Mariana Lennon, Instrumental Music, Howard High School; Angelina Lim, Instrumental Music, Marriotts Ridge High School; Grace Park, Visual Art, River Hill High School; Eleanor Parks, Musical Theatre, Marriotts Ridge High School; and Sydni Rivero, Musical Theatre, Glenelg High School.

Scholarship funds will be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts, and are sent directly to the registrar or bursar's office of the university chosen by the recipient.

Each applicant was reviewed based on the following criteria as demonstrated in work samples and other application materials submitted: artistic merit, demonstrated understanding of artistic discipline, ability of the student to articulate artistic concepts and influences, commitment to a career in the arts, and a successful record in an academic setting.

The selected students demonstrated incredible skill and passion for their disciplines and a true commitment to the arts and an arts education.

Said HCAC Executive Director Coleen West, "All of us at the Arts Council are proud of the arts programs we have developed for children and teens and we are particularly proud of our scholarship program for high school seniors. By investing in the future of these talented, emerging artists, we are investing in the future of the arts as well. And, if this year's scholarship recipients are any indication, the future looks bright!"

The 2020 Arts Scholarship is made possible through funds raised via the Arts Council's annual fundraiser, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. To learn more about Arts Council programs, visit hocoarts.org.





