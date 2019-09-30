Howard Community College Presents MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY

The Howard Community College (HCC) Theatre Program presents Anne Washburn's "Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play," directed by Bill Gillett. "Mr. Burns" will feature current HCC students and community actors, who will bring this wonderful play to life October 10, 11, 12, and 13. Performances will take place in HCC's Smith Theatre, located within the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA).

"We are excited to take on and present this epic production," says Gillett. "With comedy and tragedy, stage combat, singing and dancing, this play has been a thrilling challenge to produce. I think people are not going to want to miss it!"

After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of "The Simpsons" episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory. Seven years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past.

tribute to live theater, and the resilience of Bart Simpson through the ages, "Mr. Burns" is an animated exploration of how the pop culture of one era might evolve into the mythology of another. This imaginative, dark comedy propels the audience forward nearly a century, following a new civilization stumbling into its future.

"Mr. Burns" actor and HCC student Madeleine Kline portrays Bart Simpson in a futuristic evolution of the cartoon.

"It's fun and strange to play this known character with singing and sword-fighting," she said. "It's like nothing I've ever been a part of before. It will be exciting to share it with an audience."

Performances at HCC are October 10, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and October 13 at 2:30 p.m. HCC's Smith Theatre is located in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center (HVPA), 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Maryland.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students, seniors, faculty, staff, and military. To purchase, visit howardcc.edu/mrburns or call 443-518-1500. The box office will also be open 90 minutes prior to each show time and Tuesday-Friday, 12-5 p.m.





