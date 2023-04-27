HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June

The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.

Directed by Coordinator of Theatre Jenny Male, "As You Like It" transports audiences to the Forest of Arden, an exciting place where "all the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players."

Escape to the woods with some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters and witness the mischief, wit, and romance of this delightful comedy filled with music from the 1960s.

"There's a really great sense of community with the audience when they go outside in the way they react and share," says director Jenny Male. "I find they're a little more vocal outside in expressing their joy."

Audiences are invited to drop off a lawn chair in a spot of their choosing at Dreier Stage prior to entering Smith Theatre for Act I. Performances take place Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for students, seniors, and the military. Recommended for ages 14+. Rain Location will be at the Smith Theatre.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will be presented free to the community at Dreier Stage this summer, June 22-24. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. "Bee" ready for audience participation! Performances take place Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. Parental guidance suggested. Rain location will be at The RCF Studio Theatre.

Benches are available at Dreier Stage, but audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chair or blanket for both productions.

For more information, visit www.howardcc.edu/studenttheatre.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person or call 443-518-1500. Email boxoffice@howardcc.edu at any time. Visit www.howardcc.edu/boxoffice for more information.



