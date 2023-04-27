Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June

As You Like It runs May 3-6 and The 25th Annual Spelling Bee runs June 22-24.

Apr. 27, 2023  

HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June

The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's "As You Like It," running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.

Directed by Coordinator of Theatre Jenny Male, "As You Like It" transports audiences to the Forest of Arden, an exciting place where "all the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players."

Escape to the woods with some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters and witness the mischief, wit, and romance of this delightful comedy filled with music from the 1960s.

"There's a really great sense of community with the audience when they go outside in the way they react and share," says director Jenny Male. "I find they're a little more vocal outside in expressing their joy."

Audiences are invited to drop off a lawn chair in a spot of their choosing at Dreier Stage prior to entering Smith Theatre for Act I. Performances take place Wednesday, May 3, through Saturday, May 6, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission; $10 for students, seniors, and the military. Recommended for ages 14+. Rain Location will be at the Smith Theatre.

"The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will be presented free to the community at Dreier Stage this summer, June 22-24. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience. An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. "Bee" ready for audience participation! Performances take place Thursday, June 22, through Saturday, June 24, at 8 p.m. Parental guidance suggested. Rain location will be at The RCF Studio Theatre.

Benches are available at Dreier Stage, but audiences are welcome to bring their own lawn chair or blanket for both productions.

For more information, visit www.howardcc.edu/studenttheatre.

The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m., and 90 minutes prior to performance times. Visit the box office in person or call 443-518-1500. Email boxoffice@howardcc.edu at any time. Visit www.howardcc.edu/boxoffice for more information.

# # #

About The HCC Theatre Department

The award-winning and NAST (National Association of Schools of Theatre) accredited HCC Theatre Department offers many

performance and production opportunities for students and community members each year. These include fall and spring plays, musicals, children's theatre, and showcases in the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center's three indoor venues and outdoor stage. Led by a professional theatre faculty, students are well-prepared for a future in theatre.

ABOUT HCC

Since 1970, Howard Community College (HCC) has been a preferred college choice for students and families in Howard County, Maryland. A public community college, HCC offers associate degree and certificate programs, as well as workforce development training and continuing education classes, to more than 26,000 credit and noncredit students each year. HCC received the 2019 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's only presidential-level honor for performance excellence in organizations.

Grace Anastasiadis

Pronouns: She/Her/Hers

Director of Public Relations (Interim)

443.518.4252




Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage Photo
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage
The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Gradua Photo
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard Photo
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatres 23-24 Season Photo
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season
Olney Theatre Center announced its 85th season. The season includes past Tony Award-winners and nominees (Ink, Fiddler on the Roof, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), a World Premiere based on an acclaimed young adult novel (Long Way Down), plays that push genre boundaries like horror (The Brothers Paranormal) and fuse traditional folklore with electronic vocal sampling and looping, (Islander: A New Musical), a gender-swapped revamp of an audience favorite (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano) and a wickedly funny and poignant solo performance that combines drag, food, and family history (Avaaz).

More Hot Stories For You


HCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and JuneHCC Theatre Department To Present AS YOU LIKE IT and SPELLING BEE Outdoors in May and June
April 27, 2023

The Howard Community College (HCC) theatre department will take audiences outside for two productions this May and June. William Shakespeare's “As You Like It,” running May 3-6, will begin in the Horowitz Center's Smith Theatre. Patrons will transition to the outdoor venue, Dreier Stage, during intermission. “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” conceived by Rebecca Feldman, additional material by Jay Reiss, music and lyrics by William Finn, and book by Rachel Sheinkin, will take place entirely outdoors at Dreier Stage, June 22-24.
Award-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland StageAward-Winning And Celebrated Musical THE PROM Comes To The Cumberland Stage
April 26, 2023

The Cumberland Theatre continues their 35th Main Stage Season with the Tony-nominated musical THE PROM, which will run May 4th - 21st. The show is being sponsored by Dawn's Family Practice, Gonzaga Health, Fore Axes, MIXX Boutique and the Queen City Creamery.
Terence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory GraduationTerence Blanchard to Receive George Peabody Medal and Speak at Peabody Conservatory Graduation
April 24, 2023

Seven-time GRAMMY winner, two-time Oscar nominee, trumpeter and composer Terence Blanchard will receive the George Peabody Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Music and Dance in America and will address the graduates during the Peabody Conservatory’s 2023 Graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
NatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA GoddardNatPhil Presents World Premiere Of COSMICS CYCLES in Partnership With NASA Goddard
April 24, 2023

In partnership with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, National Philharmonic (NatPhil) presents a new program that features the world premiere of Cosmic Cycles, A Space Symphony by D.C.-based composer Henry Dehlinger.
LONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 SeasonLONG WAY DOWN, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Set For Olney Theatre's 23-24 Season
April 24, 2023

Olney Theatre Center announced its 85th season. The season includes past Tony Award-winners and nominees (Ink, Fiddler on the Roof, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), a World Premiere based on an acclaimed young adult novel (Long Way Down), plays that push genre boundaries like horror (The Brothers Paranormal) and fuse traditional folklore with electronic vocal sampling and looping, (Islander: A New Musical), a gender-swapped revamp of an audience favorite (Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano) and a wickedly funny and poignant solo performance that combines drag, food, and family history (Avaaz).
share