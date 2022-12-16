Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Go-Gos Drummer and Broadway Adapter Attend HEAD OVER HEELS at Iron Crow Theatre

They will host a talk-back with members of the cast and Gina following Saturday night's performance!

Dec. 16, 2022  

Go-Gos Drummer and Broadway Adapter Attend HEAD OVER HEELS at Iron Crow Theatre

Go-Gos Drummer, Baltimorean, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Gina Schock will join Iron Crow Theatre for this weekend's performances! Audience members who purchase her new photo book, Made In Hollywood , at the show, will get the chance to meet Gina as she signs your new book after the performance!

Now is your chance to see the new Go-Gos musical and then meet a member of the original band!

In addition, James Magruder, Broadway adapter of Head Over Heels and fellow Baltimorean will host a talk-back with members of the cast and Gina following Saturday night's performance!


