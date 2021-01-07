Funding Finalized on New Cultural Center in Downtown Columbia

Funding has been finalized on a New Cultural Center in downtown Columbia, after more than a decade, WBAL reports.

The New Cultural Center's design includes a new 350-seat theater and commercial kitchen, two 300-seat blackbox theaters, a gallery, dance studios and various classrooms/performing arts rooms. Toby's Dinner Theater will merge with the Columbia Center for the Theatrical Arts and rent the main theater, commercial kitchen, a dance studio and various classrooms.

The County's Department of Recreation & Parks will use the additional blackbox theater, dance studio, and classrooms to enhance County-sponsored programs in arts and culture.

"We have worked for many years to get to this point and create a first-class art and culture center for Howard County that will spur people's love of art and theater and will be accessible to all residents," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Construction of the center will begin this summer and aims to be completed by the fall of 2024. The total cost of the project, including the affordable housing component, is estimated at $131 million.

"Moving forward with this project means that families of all economic backgrounds have the opportunity to not only enjoy the Downtown Columbia area, but live there as well," said Councilwoman Christiana Rigby.

