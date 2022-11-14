Fells Point Corner Theatre Presents Baltimore Premiere Of THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Fells Point Corner Theatre (FPCT) continues its 35th season with the Baltimore Premiere production of The Thanksgiving Play by Larissa FastHorse. Brandon Rashad Butts will direct this hilarious send up of modern politically correct culture and stereotypes just in time for the holiday season.

In this wickedly funny satire by Ms. FastHorse, good intentions collide with absurd suppositions as a troupe of "woke" teaching artists scrambles to create an elementary school pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month and follow grant and school board requirements. Set in a classroom, the characters of this fast-paced comedy often burst into song, make use of puppetry, dress in full turkey regalia, and have the audience in stitches while holding up a mirror to our own follies. The FPCT production is directed by Brandon Rashad Butts and features the hilarious ensemble cast of Chara Bauer, Barbara Hauck, Nathan Krimmel and Kingston Brown.

Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation) is a 2020 MacArthur Fellow, award-winning writer/choreographer, and co-founder of Indigenous Direction, a consulting company for Indigenous arts and audiences. She has written and produced several plays highlighting the vibrancy and struggles of the modern indigenous cultures of Turtle Island. In 2018, The Thanksgiving Play premiered at Playwrights Horizon in New York after being originally commissioned by the Artists Repertory Theatre of Portland. Now, the play is one of the top ten most produced plays in America this season, with FastHorse becoming the first Native American playwright in the history of American theatre on that list.

FPCT is partnering with Native American Lifelines of Baltimore and the Baltimore American Indian Center for a special post-show discussion after the 2pm matinee performance on Sunday, November 20. We invite all our audiences to come and learn more about the vibrant Indigenous communities in the Baltimore area.

Opening night for The Thanksgiving Play is Friday, November 11 at 8pm, with a special Pay-What-You-Can preview performance on Thursday, November 10. Following opening night the show will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm from November 11 through December 4, 2022. All tickets are $24 and can be purchased online at www.fpct.org. Flex passes and group discounts are available. Current COVID protocols can also be found on the FPCT website.

Fells Point Corner Theatre is located at 251 S. Ann Street in the Upper Fells Point neighborhood of Baltimore. Fells Point Corner Theatre is a fully nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. For more information about our programs, productions, and history visit www.fpct.org.